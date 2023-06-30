Written, composed and performed by Akanksha, the song is an ode to the inexplicable feeling of experiencing the first rain of the season and how it becomes even more special when you are in love

Akanksha Bhandari released 'Pehli Baarish', her first original song in 2020. Photo Courtesy: Special Request

Listen to this article Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari releases mesmerising acoustic version ‘Pehli Baarish’ for the monsoons x 00:00

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari has surprised her listeners with an acoustic rendition of her most popular and loved song, ‘Pehli Baarish’. Interestingly, it comes at a time when the seasons have changed from a sweltering summer to a refreshing monsoon, which is also the season mentioned in the song.



Following the onset of the monsoon season, this song makes for a perfect celebration of love, life and the rains. The song journeys through refreshing memories and reminisces about the season of love. Written, composed and performed by Akanksha, the song is an ode to the inexplicable feeling of experiencing the first rain of the season and how it becomes even more special when you are in love.

With soothing melodies backing the song accompanied by Akanksha’s serene vocals, the song gives listeners a divine listening experience while they sway along to its rhythms, thinking about their own ‘Pehli Baarish’ moments with their loved ones.

Speaking about releasing the acoustic version, Akanksha says, “‘Pehli Baarish’ is my first ever original that I had released as an independent singer-songwriter in 2020. I never imagined the song would receive so much love by everyone as it has until now. As the love continues to pour in, I thought of gifting all my listeners an acoustic version of the song this monsoon season. While the previous version was produced by the talented duo, Sarthak Nakul, this acoustic version gives you a very cool and happy vibe produced by Manav who is one of my favourite musicians.”



Akanksha Bhandari, who is an independent multilingual singer-songwriter, with the song ‘Tere Liye’ from Namaste England in collaboration with Atif Aslam, along with Fukrey 2. The native of Amritsar and Himachal Pradesh is particularly known for her heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals and is based in Mumbai to pursue her music career and has released over 25 songs till now with many more to come in the future, as fans hope from her.

The latest version of the song is now available across leading streaming platforms with a music video featuring Akanksha to be out soon on her YouTube channel.