Sunburn 2024 to make waves in South Goa with under water world theme

Sunburn, Asia’s premier electronic dance music (EDM) festival, is set to host its 18th edition of musical extravaganza on the shores of South Goa between December 28 and 30, 2024. The three-day festival promises a fusion of music, fashion, food and culture

Sunburn goes green by introducing an eco-friendly campaign 'Leave No Trace'. Image courtesy: Sunburn

Come December, Sunburn Goa 2024’s festival theme will explore the mystical and wondrous depths of the underwater world, merging surreal elements with its famed dance energy. Captivating the beauty of the ocean’s depths, the festival’s visual scheme will bring to life the luminous spectrum of colours and mysterious creatures.

Drawing inspiration from this enigmatic realm, Sunburn Goa 2024 will take festival-goers on a fantasy-like utopia of music, dance and culmination of ocean life laced with the exhilarating beats of EDM. Attendees will experience a never-seen-before, 360-degree transformation of the venue into a vivid wonderland, inspired by the organic forms of the seabed, promising discovery at every corner.

Highlights of Sunburn Goa 2024 include over 150 international and Indian artists delivering electrifying performances across seven stages. Attendees can also explore pop-up fashion stores showcasing cutting-edge designs that blend everyday wear with surreal underwater-inspired fashion. Indulge in a curated food village featuring a fusion of local and international cuisines.

Sunburn’s celebration of culture continues with interactive art installations, immersive experiences and adventure zones, all centred around the captivating underwater theme. Sunburn Goa 2024 will feature the crème de la crème of EDM, top-notch artists from across the globe, hypnotic visuals, cutting-edge audio technology and more.

This year's festival will unfold against the idyllic location of South Goa, to address previous pain points such as traffic and parking which music heads had to face at earlier venues. Additionally, Sunburn is reintroducing a campsite at the festival, allowing attendees to camp on the festival grounds and continue enjoying the infectious vibe amidst like-minded people.

Giving back to the community of its long-standing home in Goa and instilling environmental responsibility among the youth, Sunburn goes green by introducing an eco-friendly campaign 'Leave No Trace'. By adhering to the principles of ‘Recycle, Reuse and Restore’, the campaign will encourage fans to celebrate the spirit of music in an eco-friendly manner.

Recycling stations for plastic, glass and other materials will be strategically placed throughout the venue during and after the festival. Thorough daily clean-ups will be conducted from December 27th to 31st, 2024, to restore the space to its original state. Aiming for 100 percent environmental responsibility, ‘Leave No Trace’ will engage Sunburn's free-spirited youthful fans to make it one of the most eco-friendly festivals in Asia.

Registrations for Sunburn Goa 2024 are now live exclusively on bookmyshow.

Pre-sale for registered users goes live on July 21, with the public ticket sale beginning on July 24, 2024.