Here’s how music festival organisers in India can help those who are differently-abled

Even as India hosts many music festivals every year, festival goers and stakeholders who are actively working with those who are differently-abled say there is a lot more that needs to be done by organisers to ensure that they have a memorable experience, suggesting easy ways it can be done

Mumbai-based stakeholders say more organisers need to think about how they can make music festivals accessible to people. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Istock

The Covid-19 pandemic may have briefly halted music festivals in India but now that they are back in full swing, festival-goers are busy having a good time at every opportunity they get to make up for the lost time. While there are many different kinds of festivals that people attend, a music festival is usually one where people mostly stand but that doesn’t mean others can’t enjoy it. Even as thousands of people attend these festivals, there are many others who still face a challenge and may not be able to enjoy the festivals as much as they would like to including Ninad Pawar, a visually-impaired Mumbaikar.

While the Vasaikar loves attending festivals and has had good experiences till now, he believes a lot more can be done to help visually-impaired people. It is a thought shared by Sumeet Patil, who has been actively working to make public spaces more accessible for those who are differently-abled in Mumbai. On the other hand, Siddhant Shah, founder of Access For All, has put all of this into practice and is helping more festivals become accessible to all kinds of people in India.

Here are some ways music festivals can become more accessible for everybody:

Place hearing machines to match different decibel levels

While those who face a problem with their hearing cannot listen to the music, Patil says they can definitely experience the festival visually, and that is why festivals can simply install hearing machines that can match different decibel levels depending on the listener’s requirements. They are not only low-cost but can help the attendee have a good experience.

Install vibration creator boards for hearing-impaired individuals

Patil, who has been working to make public spaces accessible to differently-abled people for over 15 years, says that there is not one type of hearing-impaired individual, and different people have different requirements. So, for those who are deaf but can still get the vibration of sounds. So, installing vibration creator boards made out of a wooden or metal sheet can help them enjoy the music.

Installing ramps and rods to help those who cannot walk

While thinking about accessibility at music festivals, it is important to have ramps installed for those who are bound to their wheelchair to navigate through the venue. It is also the reason why he stresses that festival organisers need to focus on installing ramps for them to access different places at the venue including toilets. The accessibility doesn’t end there but also to the stage, which should not only have ramps but also rods that could help older people get up on them in case it is needed. If there is no availability of ramps, then making provisions to have a dedicated space where people in wheelchairs can enjoy the show is necessary.

Train volunteers to help differently-abled people navigate at the venue

Having experienced different kinds of festivals, Pawar speaks from experience and says it may often get difficult for those who are visually impaired to navigate smaller venues. While organising shows at bigger venues may often be difficult for the organiser due to different reasons, training volunteers to help is necessary. They need to know how to help those who are blind navigate in smaller places can help. However, this shouldn’t be limited to a section of the community but everybody in it.

Facilities at the venue should be accessible to people of all heights

While most of the facilities provided anywhere in public spaces is for the masses, those who are short are often forgotten. So, festival organisers should also think about having amenities such as water taps and toilets accessible for shorter people who aren’t able to access regular facilities.

Setting up an information desk and email address

While having information desks have every festival is ideal, it may often be ignored. As part of making cultural festivals accessible to all, Shah says it is important to set up information desks to help the differently-abled community clear their doubts and get the necessary help before they enter the festival. Setting up an email address can also help those who want help set up for them before they reach the festival and want to have a hassle-free music festival experience.



