Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return to Earth: When, where and how to watch live coverage

Updated on: 18 March,2025 09:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The duo’s return to Earth got delayed due to technical issues in the Boeing Starliner, and they had to spend over nine months in space

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (File Pic/AFP)

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore (File Pic/AFP)

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return to Earth: When, where and how to watch live coverage
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who embarked on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2024 for an eight-day-long mission have finally concluded their extended stay there and are Earth-bound in a SpaceX capsule.


The duo’s return to Earth got delayed due to technical issues in the Boeing Starliner, and they had to spend over nine months in space.


The capsule bringing them home along with two other astronauts, undocked at 1:05 am ET (10:35 am IST) on Tuesday. Following a 17-hour-long journey, the splashdown is expected off the Florida coast at 5:57 pm ET on Tuesday (3:27 am IST on Wednesday).


Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore’s return to Earth live streaming

NASA is providing live coverage of the SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth, beginning from spacecraft hatch closure preparations before the undocking. One can view the live streaming of the splashdown on NASA+ and the space agency’s official YouTube channel.

One can also track real-time updates of the journey on NASA’s website and X handle.

“They're on their way! #Crew9 undocked from the @Space_Station at 1:05am ET (0505 UTC). Reentry and splashdown coverage begins on X, YouTube, and NASA+ at 4:45pm ET (2145 UTC) this evening,” NASA wrote on X after the undocking of the capsule.

Live streaming schedule

Given below is the schedule of the splashdown coverage, as per NASA website:

4:45 pm ET (2:15 am IST on Wednesday) – Return coverage begins

5:11 pm ET (2:41 am IST on Wednesday) – Deorbit burn (time is approximate)

5:57 pm ET (3:27 am IST on Wednesday) – Splashdown (time is approximate)

