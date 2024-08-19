Stargazers in India are set to witness a celestial treat, as a super blue moon will grace the sky on Monday, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan in India

File Pic/Shadab Khan

Stargazers in India are set to witness a celestial treat, as a super blue moon will grace the sky on Monday, according to NASA. This coincides with the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan in India.

The super blue moon will reach its peak at 2:26 EDT but will also be visible before and after that. NASA said that the moon will appear full from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning, with its peak occurring on Tuesday morning for those eastward from Nepal across Asia, including India and Australia.

The celestial event, one of four consecutive supermoons this year, will be visible in India during the night of August 19 and into the early morning of August 20.

What is supermoon?

The term "supermoon", coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, refers to a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth. Full supermoons are notable for being the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Why is it called blue moon?

This full moon is also a blue moon, as it is the third full moon in a season with four full moons. Although it won’t appear blue, the term "Blue Moon" dates back to 1528 and has various speculated origins, including an old English phrase meaning "betrayer moon" or a reference to rare atmospheric conditions that make the moon appear blue.

How to view the super blue moon?

The super blue moon is visible to the naked eye. It is recommended to view it from an open area to avoid hindrances like towers, trees, etc. Using binoculars or telescope can reveal intricate lunar details.

This is the first supermoon out of the four expected to occur in 2024. The next supermoon will occur on September 17 and is also known as the Harvest Moon. It will also be partially eclipsed by Earth during the night as a portion of it passes into Earth's shadow.

The third full moon of the year will occur on October 17. Known as Hunter's Moon, it will also be the closest full moon of the year. The last supermoon of the year will occur on November 15.

(With inputs from IANS)

