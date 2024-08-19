In 2024, Narali Purnima is celebrated on August 19 by the Kolis, the fishing community of Mumbai, as well as other fisherfolk from from the Konkan region including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka

Narali Purnima (Photo Courtesy: Mid-day File Pic)

Every year, Narali Purnima is celebrated during this time of the year. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Nariyal Purnima as it is more popularly called, apart from Coconut Day, is a festival celebrated by the Kolis, the fisherfolk community in Mumbai. It is also celebrated by those along the Konkan region including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

Here are some interesting facts about the festival:

Significance

The festival is celebrated on full moon day to mark the end of the monsoon season and the start of the fishing season.

Interestingly, the festival coincides with Raksha Bandhan, celebrated by followers of Hinduism and popularly by other Indians across communities. It signifies the bond between a sister and brother, and a promise by the latter to protect his sister till the end of time.

Rituals

The Koli community worships Lord Varuna, the God of sky and water, by offering a coconut to the sea. This ritual is a way to ask for calm waters and protection from natural water calamities. The coconut is considered a symbol of prosperity and is offered to appease the sea gods for a safe and bountiful fishing season.

Celebration

The fisherfolk community of Mumbai first decorates their boats with flowers to get ready for their first sail after the monsoon. They set sail the day after Narali Purnima in search of abundance of fish, as they depend on it for their livelihood. They also come together to sing, dance and celebrate with good food

Food

The food for Narali Purnima includes a signature dish called karanji, a sweet dish that is the highlight of the festival. It is a crispy, flaky, fried pastry shaped like a half-moon. It is filled with a sweet mixture of desiccated coconut, dry fruits, and khoya (reduced milk solids). Apart from karanji, the community also makes other traditonal sweets like Naralachi vadi (Coconut sweets).

They not only have sweet dishes but also savoury specials that mostly revolve around seafood, since it is a central aspect of their livelihood.

The menu for the day includes dishes such as fish curry, fried fish, and various seafood preparations. Traditional drinks may include local beverages, often made from natural ingredients, reflecting the simplicity and authenticity of the celebration.

