The performance has previously taken place in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Puducherry (Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement)

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning dancer Dr Anita Ratnam is all set to present her show ‘Naachiyar Next’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on March 28, 2025.

Dr Ratnam, who is trained in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniattam and Kathakali, and has performed in over 36 countries, presents this production through ‘Neo Bharatam’ – a contemporary kinetic fusion of these three traditional forms. The dance-theatre performance, explores the life and works of the Tamil mystic poet ‘Andal’ – one of India's most compelling female voices.

‘Naachiyar Next’ marks Dr Ratnam’s fifth production centered on Andal, who is often regarded as an early feminist voice in Indian history. She emerged at a time when South India was experiencing waves of social and religious change.

“This latest iteration includes Andal’s sadness, unfulfilled desire for Krishna, and her final hours before she merges with the object of her passion and becomes a Goddess,” informs Dr Ratnam.

She adds, “While Meera Bai is celebrated across India, Andal and other remarkable female mystics remain in the shadows. I feel compelled to bring her voice to new audiences through a braiding of dance, theatre, chanting and music.”

Dr Anita Ratnam

One of the key highlights of the performance is the inclusion of the Kurathi soothsayer tradition from Andal’s birthplace, Srivilliputhur, near Madurai in Tamil Nadu. This tradition features a gypsy fortune teller who reads palms and predicts destinies using rice, pearls or shells.

The performance also incorporates props like peacock feathers, mirrors and vibrant, unstitched Sungudi fabrics native to Madurai, enhancing the sensory and emotional depth of the experience. Textile historian Sandhya Raman has designed the costumes, drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Saurashtrian textile artisans who settled in Tamil Nadu centuries ago. “Andal's legend is still a living, breathing tradition in her temple,” Dr Ratnam explains. “We bring elements of this to life on stage, whether it's the gypsy's predictions or Andal's secret act of wearing the sacred Tulsi garland before it was offered to Krishna.”

Another interesting facet of the performance is its all-female musical ensemble, a deliberate choice to amplify the feminine energy at the heart of the story. From vocalists to veena artists and percussionist, the music reflects both the vulnerability and strength of the poet. This nuanced soundscape, combined with Tamil verses and English translations, ensures the performance remains accessible while preserving its spiritual essence.

In the production, Dr Ratnam steps into a new role, not as Andal herself, but as the storyteller and the poet's inner voice. “Twenty years ago, I portrayed Andal on stage. Today, I stand as the narrator, shaping her story while a younger dancer embodies her physical form. It allows me to bridge the ancient and the contemporary in a deeply personal way,” Dr Ratnam concludes.

When: Friday, March 28, 2025

Where: NMACC, Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex