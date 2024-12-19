The participating members of the transgender community - Aishu Jadhav, Dhanu Negi, Shruti Singh, Sridevi Londhe, Shabbo Shaikh, Swaradnya Dattophadhye, Monika, Nidhi More, and Kajal Kurva, have created powerful artworks that share their personal stories and experiences

The exhibition, showcasing the talents of nine artists from the transgender community alongside 23 other accomplished artists, will be held at Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article This Mumbai art exhibition showcases the artistic talent of the transgender community x 00:00

Art transcends boundaries, weaving stories of hope, identity, and transformation. In a city like Mumbai where art exhibitions take place every weekend, ‘Falak’, a unique showcase by 16-year-old artist Raynah Hazari aims to stand out as it highlights the artistic talent of the transgender community.



Taking forward her commitment to fostering inclusion and empowerment, Raynah, mentored by her guru Satyendra Rane, under the aegis of Sahayog Art Foundation, has organised an inclusive art exhibition that brings together members of the transgender community interested in art and established artists under one roof. The exhibition, showcasing the talents of nine artists from the transgender community alongside 23 other accomplished artists, will be held at Cymroza Art Gallery in Breach Candy from December 19 - 22. Besides Sahayog Art Foundation, the event is ably supported by Alert Citizen Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seeds of 'Falak' were sown last year when Raynah, a student at Hill Spring International School, had organised an umbrella painting event for 50 transgender participants. Witnessing their creativity and the transformative power of art, the Mumbaikar envisioned a larger platform to amplify their voices. Raynah shares, “The idea for this exhibition came from my experiences working with the transgender community. During the Falak umbrella painting event last year, I got the chance to see the incredible talent and creativity within the community. What stood out to me the most was how art has this amazing way of helping people express themselves, share their hopes, and find strength despite societal challenges. That experience really inspired me to create a bigger space for their voices and their art. I realised that with the right platform, they could truly make something magical and change the way people see them.”

The teenager's artistic temperament is complemented by her keen sense of empathy and awareness. She has always observed the subtle yet profound ways in which the transgender community, while integral to our society, remains separated by an unspoken barrier. This year, Raynah conducted a survey to identify individuals from the community interested in art and held a three-day workshop alongside Satyendra Rane to hone their skills. Through these efforts, Raynah aims to inspire self-belief, unlock their true potential, and pave the way for employment opportunities in the art world.

Falak showcases works of artists from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gwalior, and Bangalore, showcasing a diverse array of contemporary artworks. The exhibition features paintings across mediums such as acrylics, penwork, charcoal, and mixed media, along with striking sculptures.

The participating members of the transgender community - Aishu Jadhav, Dhanu Negi, Shruti Singh, Sridevi Londhe, Shabbo Shaikh, Swaradnya Dattophadhye, Monika, Nidhi More, and Kajal Kurva, have created powerful artworks that share their personal stories and experiences. Their art delves into themes of self-expression, resilience, and transformation, offering viewers an intimate and meaningful glimpse into their lived experiences.

Joining them are known artists like Anupama Mandavkar, Bharati Dhawale, Ganesh Hire, Kimaya Singhania, Kamal Ahamed, Mukund Ketkar, Madhumita Basu, Mahima Saini, Poonam Fernandes, Revathi Shivkumar, Raghav Subandh, Ranjan Patel, Shailaja Kamat, Surendra Jagtap, Satyendra Rane, Sneha Nikam, Sulbha Chandane, Trupti Shah, Usha Chhadva, Vidhi Doshi, Vibha Sharma, Viresh Patali, and Vaibahvi Shandilya, and Raynah Hazari herself.

Satyendra Rane, Raynah’s mentor, lauds her dedication, stating, “Falak is a testament to the power of youth and art in driving meaningful change. During the workshop, we were blown away by the talent and creativity these artists from the transgender community brought with them. It was also really moving to see other artists so happy to showcase their work alongside them… an experience that we hope will go a long way in reinforcing the idea that, at the end of the day, we are all one.”

“My goal is for each visitor to leave not only with a deeper understanding of the themes explored but also with a sense of urgency to contribute to a more inclusive world,” concludes Raynah.

Yours is to check out Falak art show from 19th to 22nd December, 2024 at Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy, Cumbala Hill, daily 11 am to 7 pm.