Fragments of Divine by Aditi Rastogi. Photo Courtesy: Zandra Healthcare

From cancer survivors to mental health: This unique art exhibition in Mumbai showcases inspiring health stories

Rang De Neela is hosting an art exhibition titled 'ART for HEALTH', which is part of their larger initiative that aims to harness the power of art in improving health literacy, promoting positive health behaviour, and helping individuals and communities manage chronic, acute, and mental health conditions. The exhibition will be on display at Jehangir Art Gallery till January 13, starting today.

The art exhibition will showcase a variety of real-world narratives related to health issues, including experiences from cancer survivors, individuals who have undergone organ transplants, pediatric health concerns, general health topics, mental health matters, and women's health. This first-of-its-kind exhibition will feature a unique collection of 45 works produced by skilled artists drawn from across India by integrating health into art that brings hope to several with subtle colours and courageous stories.

Rang De Neela’s past initiatives include rural art workshops, the Music for Health Concert, the Walk of Confidence show, and Puppetry for Health Education. A brainchild of the doctor-duo, Dr Ami Shah and Dr Rajiv Kovil, the initiative is inspired by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) scoping report that recognised the instrumental role art can play in healing. Tireless champions of patient and community wellbeing, this duo began by integrating art into their healthcare practice in Mumbai. They are also building and leading an intersectional community of artists and doctors through the HEARTIST Programme. This mission gained invaluable support from senior doctors (including Padma awardees), corporate leaders, philanthropists, leading members of the media, and conscientious celebrities.

Over centuries, artists have brought the world face-to-face with the horrors of war and celebrated magnificent victories on the battlefield. But few have brought to life the ‘high-stakes’ conflicts taking place in our everyday lives that is battles against disease and often fatal ailments. Now, this one-of-its-kind art exhibition will depict true inspiring stories through art and creativity that will touch millions of lives.

Dr Kovil, who is also the head of diabetology, Zandra Healthcare, shares, “As many as 45 works of art are on display at the Jehangir Art Gallery, each inspired by a true story. These pieces reflect the journeys of individuals, narrated alongside their doctors and caregivers, who share their experiences of hope, courage, and resilience. The exhibition aims to inspire viewers not only to survive but to thrive, even when facing seemingly insurmountable challenges. This unique collection is produced by skilled artists drawn from across India, and slated to grace art galleries all over the country, starting with Mumbai.”

Dr Shah, who is a co-founder of Zandra Healthcare, added, “The exhibition is a must-see for art lovers, individuals and families struggling with a health condition, and even the general public. Eventually, the exhibits will find a permanent home in a museum of Healing. This exhibition will highlight the importance of art in healing and well-being. It will provide a platform for patients and caregivers to share experiences and inspire others, fosters a sense of community among art professionals, healthcare providers, and recipients of healthcare.”

Where: Auditorium, Jehangir Art Gallery, Fort

Date: January 7 - 13