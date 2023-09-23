Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Timeless charm Mumbais 56 year old bookstore in Vile Parle houses over 1 lakh books

Timeless charm: Mumbai's 56-year-old bookstore in Vile Parle houses over 1 lakh books

Premium

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Right outside Vile Parle railway station, a bookstore with a collection of over a lakh books awaits all the bibliophiles of Mumbai. From books starting at just Rs 20, this book stall is home to classics as well as the newest novels making it heaven for all those who love to read

Timeless charm: Mumbai's 56-year-old bookstore in Vile Parle houses over 1 lakh books

At the Pethani Book Centre, books are sold at prices starting at Rs 20 and go up to Rs 500 or more depending on the book. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire


Key Highlights

  1. The Pethani Book Centre has been housing all kinds of genres from fiction to academics
  2. 70 per cent of his customers are women
  3. The demand for fiction and non-fiction books is high among the young

Little did the Gada family know that their pursuit of livelihood in Mumbai would lead them to run a successful book stall in Vile Parle, one of the city’s prime locations, for 56 long years. 

culture news life and style Lifestyle news Books vile parle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK