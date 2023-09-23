Right outside Vile Parle railway station, a bookstore with a collection of over a lakh books awaits all the bibliophiles of Mumbai. From books starting at just Rs 20, this book stall is home to classics as well as the newest novels making it heaven for all those who love to read

At the Pethani Book Centre, books are sold at prices starting at Rs 20 and go up to Rs 500 or more depending on the book. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire

Key Highlights Share:





The Pethani Book Centre has been housing all kinds of genres from fiction to academics 70 per cent of his customers are women The demand for fiction and non-fiction books is high among the young

Little did the Gada family know that their pursuit of livelihood in Mumbai would lead them to run a successful book stall in Vile Parle, one of the city’s prime locations, for 56 long years.