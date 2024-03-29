Tipriti Kharbangar: ‘I am drawn towards my traditional music, using my local dialect’

In conversation with mid-day, the celebrated Shillong-based vocalist and guitarist talks about the importance of female musicians in music festivals, her evolution as a musician, and working on new music

Indian vocalist and guitarist Tipriti Kharbangar performed at Mahindra Blues Festival 2024 in February along with her band Mama Tips and The Mama’s Bois.

The crowd came alive as Indian vocalist and guitarist Tipriti Kharbangar sang her heart out with her powerful voice aided by her band Mama Tips and The Mama’s Bois. Interestingly, it was only the first performance of the night at the 12th edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival in February but with each passing song, the crowd was entranced by Kharbangar’s voice as she belted out some of her favourite songs and anthems for women that kept them on their feet through the entire set. It got even better because the Shillong-based band with the ‘bois’ was joined by women from all over India, as they showcased their talents in more ways than one to a packed arena.

Kharbangar and her band has had a busy year with performances all over the country and she was only returning to the blues festival at Mehboob Studios in Bandra but this time in an all-women lineup. She along with other renowned names like Dana Fuchs, Sheryl Youngblood, Vanessa Collier, and Samantha Fish set the stage on fire over two days of the festival as they celebrated the blues. They also made up for the loss of Grammy-nominated Beth Hart, who had announced a day before the festival, that she wouldn’t be able to perform due to mental health concerns.

Playing on the first day of the festival, Kharbangar, who is easily one of India’s finest blues singers and musicians, gave everybody a treat with her voice as she not only sang her favourite songs as well as anthems for women in English but also her local dialect. Known for her on-stage energy, she was also joined by singer Chali and singers-musicians Maya Lyngdoh and Nicole Wallang from northeast India, all of whom donned traditional attire from their region. It only got better as she was also joined by Indian singer Kanchan Daniels on stage as they sang and performed a unique set of varying degrees. Each of them brought a different kind of energy that reverberated through the Soulstrat Saloon stage at the annual festival in Mumbai, that has become a pilgrimage for most blues fans in India.

In keeping with this year’s spirit of female appreciation, Kharbangar took the opportunity to not only bring women musicians and singers on stage, but more particularly those from the northeast to showcase their talents and celebrate the blues. She shares, “I truly believe with all my heart that this year Mahindra Blues festival has really inspired a new generation of female performers.”

In the city for her performance at the festival, Kharbangar spoke to mid-day.com about the importance of women musicians in festival lineups, the evolution of her music, performing in Mumbai, and what can fans expect from her this year

Do you believe more music festivals need to focus on all-women lineups, or as many women as men, if not more, to showcase India's diverse talent?

Yes, most definitely that would be amazing and totally different from what the usual scene has been. I am not saying we just do all-female line-ups. We should be able to represent various groups of people in the society. I feel this will really promote understanding of our various differences and promote a spirit of understanding and tolerance and mutual respect. It is something the world lacks at the moment.



In all these years that you have been a part of Soulmate and Mama Tips and The Mama's Bois, have you seen Blues music evolve in India?

Yes, most definitely. Blues music has evolved immensely with the younger generations of musicians. I feel like blues has a solid foundation to grow here in India.



You have had a busy year with performances. Personally, how have you seen your music evolve in all these years?

I always consider my art as an ever evolving, moving and changing. I am a real music lover. I listen to many genres personally and love to jam and play music with feeling rather than thinking about limitations. Most recently, I have been drawn towards my traditional music using my local dialect. As my name is Tipriti, which literally means 'to know your roots', so I’ll be directing my artistic endeavours in this direction apart from the blues.



Have you seen more female Blues singers emerge now than from when you started out?

To a certain extent, yes. Chali from Mizoram, who is from a band called Even Flow, is an amazing singer, with so much soul, it just makes me smile. A singer like Kanchan Daniels is keeping the blues well lit, and also Aditi Ramesh from Bengaluru, is one of my favourite performers to bring quality sound and soul to my ears.



What do you like most about Mumbai? Do you have a favourite music venue/blues cafe you like to visit to unwind?

Mumbai always has a special space in my heart. I have so many memories of playing here in this great city - numerous shows with Soulmate back in the days, and also a handful of beautiful ones with my new band set up. I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to come play my music here and to make connections with people, who have become my closest friends. One of my favourite venues I remember I loved playing at was Blue Frog back in the day.

Lastly, what are you currently working on, and can we expect new music from you this year?

I am constantly pushing and looking for a sound that I have in my mind. I have been writing a lot of music recently since I went through a tumultuous time in my personal life with me losing my father during the pandemic. So, I guess I have a lot inside me and my aim this year is to try to put out my feelings in a song so that the messages of the song can help someone else going through something similar. So, hopefully this year I will start recording new music.