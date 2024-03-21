Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > TM Krishna has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world Musicians Ranjani Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference
<< Back to Elections 2024

TM Krishna has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world: Musicians Ranjani, Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference

Updated on: 21 March,2024 11:58 AM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

Taking to X, the duo said he has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi

TM Krishna has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world: Musicians Ranjani, Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference

The duo accused him of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature. File pic

Listen to this article
TM Krishna has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world: Musicians Ranjani, Gayatri withdraw from Music Academy Conference
x
00:00

Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation."


They accused Krishna of causing "immense damage" to the Carnatic music world.


Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, "We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy's conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna."


"He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, wilfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi," they added.

The musicians further alleged that Krishna's actions have "tried to spread a sense of shame in being a carnatic musician" and has been exhibited through his "consistent denigration of spirituality in music."

They also accused him of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature.

"It's dangerous to overlook Mr TM Krishna's glorification of a figure like EVR who 1. Openly proposed a genocide of 'brahmins' 2. Repeatedly called/abused every woman of this community with vile profanity 3. Relentlessly worked to normalize filthy language in social discourse," they posted on X.

"We believe in a value system that respects art and artists, vaggeyakaras, rasikas, institutions, our roots and culture. We will be in moral violation if we were to bury these values and join this year's conference," the musicians added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian music Music indian classical music Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK