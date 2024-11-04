Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > US Presidential elections 2024 Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris Pennsylvania rally

US Presidential elections 2024: Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania rally

Updated on: 04 November,2024 10:50 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The performance is a part of the final part of her and Tim Walz's campaign's last Get Out The Vote organizing effort, reported Variety

US Presidential elections 2024: Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania rally

Lady Gaga will be joined by DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey. Photo Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Lady Gaga

Listen to this article
US Presidential elections 2024: Lady Gaga to headline Kamala Harris' Pennsylvania rally
x
00:00

Lady Gaga is set to headline Kamala Harris' rally in Pennsylvania during Election Eve, as part of the final part of her and Tim Walz's campaign's last Get Out The Vote organizing effort, reported Variety.


The Philadelphia rally will showcase performances and speeches by various artists including DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway, Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.


The Pittsburgh event will feature D-Nice, Katy Perry and Andra Day.


"It's time to get ready to vote, I'll see you guys in Pennsylvania," she can be heard saying in a video posted on her Instagram handle.

Gaga will be appearing at one of two star-studded "Get Out the Vote" events in the state, according to Variety.

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lady gaga Kamala Harris Lifestyle news Music oprah winfrey

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK