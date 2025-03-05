Verknipt to debut in India with two techno music shows in May; check all the details here

With a handpicked lineup featuring 6EJOU, Fatima Hajji, Stan Christ, Shlømo, Ana Lilia and Kollision, it aims to showcase and bring unique hard dance music from all over the world to India

After debuting in Asia in 2024, Verknipt is all set to make its debut in hard dance music in India this May.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a hard techno paradise as Verknipt India takes over Mumbai and Hyderabad for an electrifying weekend. This May, Verknipt, the renowned hard-dance promoter brings its signature high-energy beats, mind-blowing production and relentless hard and fast sounds to two Indian cities. Dance music lovers and music festival attendees can get ready to attend the concert on Saturday, May 3 and in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 4.

Tickets are now live, exclusively on BookMyShow, for the Mumbai and Hyderabad shows, with prices starting at just Rs. 999.

6EJOU has exploded onto the European techno scene with a sonic signature that defies categorisation and commands attention. A regular fixture at Amsterdam's legendary Verknipt events, this boundary-pushing artist crafts immersive journeys that harness raw industrial energy while revealing unexpected moments of melodic brilliance. Behind the decks, 6EJOU transforms dance floors into pulsating organisms with meticulously curated sets that build from hypnotic minimalism to euphoric peaks.

Fatima Hajji is a powerhouse in the techno music scene, renowned for her energetic and hypnotic DJ sets that have captivated audiences worldwide. Born in Spain, she has established herself as one of the most respected figures in techno over the past two decades. Hajji is not only a talented DJ but also a skilled producer and the founder of her own record label, Silver M, through which she has helped nurture emerging talent in the electronic music industry. Her relentless touring schedule and appearances at major festivals have cemented her reputation as a tireless ambassador for hard-hitting, underground techno.

Stan Christ has emerged as one of techno's most captivating innovators, electrifying audiences with performances that blend technical mastery and raw emotional power. Christ has cultivated a distinctly cinematic approach to techno that transports listeners through landscapes of pulsating bass, crystalline synths and meticulously crafted sonic architecture. Behind his meteoric rise lies years of studio experimentation and boundary-pushing live sets that regularly stretch from twilight until dawn, leaving dance floors simultaneously craving more. Following a string of sold-out European dates and breakthrough appearances at Berghain and Awakenings, Christ's uncompromising artistic vision and magnetic stage presence position him not merely as a DJ to watch, but as a visionary redefining what techno can be in the modern era.

Shlømo has established himself as a commanding presence in the underground techno scene, delivering hypnotic soundscapes that marry brutal industrial textures with haunting emotional depth. A standout artist on the prestigious Verknipt roster, the French producer and DJ has cultivated a devoted following through his uniquely atmospheric approach that draws as much from ambient and noise as it does from traditional techno structures. His live performances are legendary transformative experiences—dark, immersive journeys where relentless rhythms dissolve into moments of unexpected beauty, leaving audiences in a state of collective trance.

"India has one of the most passionate electronic music scenes in the world. We’ve seen the energy in India and we knew this was the right moment to bring Verknipt’s hard techno movement here. We’re not just throwing events; we’re building a community." said Mer Hajbarati, founder Verknipt.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, added, "India’s electronic music scene is constantly evolving and we’re always looking to bring new and electrifying experiences to our audiences. Verknipt has built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of hard dance and this partnership is the perfect way to introduce their raw, high-energy sound to India. With two massive shows and an exclusive mini-series, we’re not just launching an event—we’re igniting a movement. We can’t wait for fans to experience Verknipt in all its unfiltered intensity.”