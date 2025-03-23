Berlin-based music collective Keinemusik's DJ &Me performed in Mumbai on Saturday night but fans were in for a surprise when they saw the popular Bollywood actor also join him on stage for a crowd-favourite song

Sanjay Dutt joined DJ &Me on stage when he performed a remix of 'Choli ke Peeche' on March 22. Photo Courtesy: Neofix

Listen to this article WATCH: DJ &Me plays 'Choli ke Peeche' remix during Mumbai performance with Sanjay Dutt on stage; fans go crazy x 00:00

Mumbai and Bollywood music go hand-in-hand and one can't deny that every time a film song is played, people immmediately go crazy and dance to it. When DJ &Me from Berlin-based music collective did just that on stage, every attendee went crazy and danced their heart out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many hits over the years, the Berlin-based DJ chose to play a remix of one of Bollywood's most favourite party hits 'Choli Ke Peeche', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. So imagine when Dutt actually came for the performance and shared the stage with the DJ, who shared a mutual camaraderie with him.

The song is from the 1993 film, which was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. Over the years, the film and the song has become a part of pop culture, and even gets played very often at many parties in many forms. As soon as he played his version, the crowd went berserk and enjoyed it till the end.

DJ &Me is in Mumbai as a part of a two-city India tour, which will be conclude in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 23.