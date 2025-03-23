Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > WATCH DJ Me plays Choli ke Peeche remix during Mumbai performance with Sanjay Dutt on stage fans go crazy

WATCH: DJ &Me plays 'Choli ke Peeche' remix during Mumbai performance with Sanjay Dutt on stage; fans go crazy

Updated on: 23 March,2025 02:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Berlin-based music collective Keinemusik's DJ &Me performed in Mumbai on Saturday night but fans were in for a surprise when they saw the popular Bollywood actor also join him on stage for a crowd-favourite song

WATCH: DJ &Me plays 'Choli ke Peeche' remix during Mumbai performance with Sanjay Dutt on stage; fans go crazy

Sanjay Dutt joined DJ &Me on stage when he performed a remix of 'Choli ke Peeche' on March 22. Photo Courtesy: Neofix

Listen to this article
WATCH: DJ &Me plays 'Choli ke Peeche' remix during Mumbai performance with Sanjay Dutt on stage; fans go crazy
x
00:00

Mumbai and Bollywood music go hand-in-hand and one can't deny that every time a film song is played, people immmediately go crazy and dance to it. When DJ &Me from Berlin-based music collective did just that on stage, every attendee went crazy and danced their heart out. 


Among the many hits over the years, the Berlin-based DJ chose to play a remix of one of Bollywood's most favourite party hits 'Choli Ke Peeche', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. So imagine when Dutt actually came for the performance and shared the stage with the DJ, who shared a mutual camaraderie with him.


The song is from the 1993 film, which was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. Over the years, the film and the song has become a part of pop culture, and even gets played very often at many parties in many forms. As soon as he played his version, the crowd went berserk and enjoyed it till the end. 


DJ &Me is in Mumbai as a part of a two-city India tour, which will be conclude in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 23. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay dutt mumbai Mumbai music Lifestyle news culture news Music mahalaxmi racecourse

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK