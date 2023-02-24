Embrace solace with this animated music video by the coolest kid in Mumbai

With a carefree melody, Kayan’s new music video features the iconic Bandra-Worli sea link bridge in an animated sequence dipped in pink and blue hues. The tune is one that stirs your senses with the joy of creating without any rules or restrictions

One of the city’s biggest breakout musical sensations, Ambika Nayak chats with us about her musical and fashion sensibilities. Photo Courtesy: Kayan

Meet the vodka-dipped voice that is firing up Mumbai’s Indie music scene: Ambika Nayak. Going by her alter ego ‘Kayan’, she is in the mood for indulgence. Kayan’s latest animated music video “Count the stars” goes live today on music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

The animated video features Kayan and her cat Suki on a journey to embrace individuality and do life one’s own way. It is a modern depiction of the microgenre chillwave that emerged in the late 90s. Directed by a city-based motion specialist Nikun Patel, he shares “When her team reached out, I weighed it out for a moment and eventually gave into the temptation. It's been a challenging but fun few months bringing this piece to life with a lovely team of artists and I'm very excited for the world to see it."

With a breezy, carefree melody, the video showcases the iconic Bandra-Worli sea link bridge in an animated sequence dipped in pink and blue hues. The tune is one that stirs your senses with the joy of creating without any rules or restrictions. Kayan states, “There's beauty in the way one can be happy by themselves, confident that they’re on the right path no matter what ups and downs might come their way.”

The coolest kid in town is on her way to manifesting the vision she conspired while growing up. Born and brought up in Mumbai, her mother was a Hindustani classical vocalist and her grandmother was a dancer. She was surrounded by musicians which helped her plunge back from a delirious time when she was low in life.

Whether you groove to Indie or EDM, Kayan serves bangers unapologetically. In a telephonic conversation, she shares that tier 2 cities like Indore have a gem of ravers appreciating her non-conformist style of music. Singer, producer-DJ, model, actor, and voiceover artist, Ambika Nayak chooses not to be restricted by any bounds. She recently performed at India’s first music festival edition of Lollapalooza and is now set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic festival in Pune.

Her performance garb is a different story. She works with Indie fashion designers to come up with outlandish outfits to depict her music. All her outfits for the live shows have been custom-made from the prints to stitches. “I have been working with Divya Gursahani closely to create multiple dresses for my music videos and live acts. Another designer I worked with is Kineri Shah who creates meticulous outfits suited to my musical journey.”

