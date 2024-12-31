Is your career at risk? 2025 horoscope reveals shocking predictions for the year ahead; watch video

As the world steps closer to 2025, major planetary movements are poised to bring significant changes to careers, relationships, and personal life. Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has provided startling insights into what the new year has in store

As the world steps closer to 2025, major planetary movements are poised to bring significant changes to careers, relationships, and personal life. Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has provided startling insights into what the new year has in store. In an exclusive interview with midday.com, Lobo shares how distant planets like Pluto, Neptune, and Uranus will dominate the cosmic landscape, shaping everything from global economies to family decisions.

Take a look at what to expect in 2025 and how to navigate the challenges ahead:

Careers and the economy are set for a year of transformation

Economic turbulence and job market disruptions are on the horizon. "Artificial intelligence, which is ruled by Neptune, will continue to rise and replace many jobs, leading to widespread unemployment," warns Lobo. Trade wars and sanctions, particularly involving the US, may further destabilize economies. "Expect economic war and trade sanctions as the US imposes stricter policies," Lobo says, predicting a potential 20% market crash.

While economic instability may hit the US hard, emerging economies like India are positioned for growth. Lobo notes, "The US is at a high risk due to economic instability. Countries like India, and many other Asian nations, stand to benefit. While initial irritations may occur, these regions will ultimately see growth."

Careers will face unprecedented challenges. "Careers, across the globe, is the sector that will affect everyone," says Lobo. He highlights that individuals born in specific periods (1958-62, 1972-75, 1997-2001) may find success, but adaptability is crucial. "Upskill, stay ahead of the curve, and look for opportunities in emerging fields," he advises, adding that the gig economy and AI mastery are keys to staying relevant.

The bright side of economic disruptions offers unique opportunities

Economic downturns, while daunting, offer opportunities for growth. "History shows that those who invest during a recession often see the greatest rewards when markets bounce back," Lobo emphasizes. He encourages long-term investments, saying, "If there’s a crash in 2025, the same opportunity to buy at a low price will present itself again. Mutual funds and systematic investments will prove wise."

As AI continues to reshape industries, Lobo stresses the importance of embracing new technologies. "The rise of AI and other technological advances means that upskilling is crucial. Career prospects are no longer confined to local markets," he says, encouraging individuals to explore global opportunities.

Family and relationships may face significant challenges

For those considering expanding their families, Lobo recommends waiting. "With the grey lizard patch in play and Uranus weakening, it may be a challenging year for relationships," he explains. "If you’re planning to have children, it might be wise to delay. The planetary influences aren’t favourable for bringing new life into the world in 2025."

With challenging planetary alignments, relationships may face heightened stress. However, awareness and preparation can help individuals navigate these turbulent times.