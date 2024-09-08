Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > We prayed for a child for 9 years Why Mumbai Catholics celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

‘We prayed for a child for 9 years’: Why Mumbai Catholics celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Premium

Updated on: 09 September,2024 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Indians around the world are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival very dear to Mumbai, this year. Interestingly, many from the city’s Catholic community also celebrate the festival for different reasons that have evoked their devotion to not only get Lord Ganesha into their homes but also celebrate Mother Mary’s birthday

‘We prayed for a child for 9 years’: Why Mumbai Catholics celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Pooja Paul Dsouza’s house makes place for both Lord Ganesha and Mother Mary and Jesus during the festival days. Photo Courtesy: Pooja Paul Dsouza

Vile Parle-based Valerina Shankar Nimma’s son was only a child when he came across Lord Ganesha during a visit to one of the idolmakers’s workshops but it left a lasting impression on him. She narrates, “My son Sherwyn was only six years old when he went with his father to see Ganpati idols being made in the shop. While there, he started crying so much that he just picked up the Lord Ganesha idol and ran away saying that he wanted to take one home. His father tried to stop him a lot, but it was of no use. Finally, he came home with Lord Ganesha’s idol.” This was only the start of an enriching journey for the family in their devotion to Lord Ganesha.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news culture news ganesh chaturthi ganpati Ganpati festival bandra bandra fair mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK