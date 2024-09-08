Indians around the world are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival very dear to Mumbai, this year. Interestingly, many from the city’s Catholic community also celebrate the festival for different reasons that have evoked their devotion to not only get Lord Ganesha into their homes but also celebrate Mother Mary’s birthday

Pooja Paul Dsouza’s house makes place for both Lord Ganesha and Mother Mary and Jesus during the festival days. Photo Courtesy: Pooja Paul Dsouza

Vile Parle-based Valerina Shankar Nimma’s son was only a child when he came across Lord Ganesha during a visit to one of the idolmakers’s workshops but it left a lasting impression on him. She narrates, “My son Sherwyn was only six years old when he went with his father to see Ganpati idols being made in the shop. While there, he started crying so much that he just picked up the Lord Ganesha idol and ran away saying that he wanted to take one home. His father tried to stop him a lot, but it was of no use. Finally, he came home with Lord Ganesha’s idol.” This was only the start of an enriching journey for the family in their devotion to Lord Ganesha.