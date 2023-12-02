Breaking News
Wedding soon? 5 bedroom essentials you can't ignore this time

Updated on: 02 December,2023 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
We'll go over five bedroom essentials in this guide that will turn your intimate space more cohesive and encourage closeness

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Making your home peaceful and cosy together is important as you start the wonderful journey of marriage. Your bedroom is a haven where you relax, make connections and lay the groundwork for your brand-new existence. We'll go over five bedroom essentials in this guide that will make your room a peaceful, loving sanctuary. Everything from décor to bedding is essential to creating a space that expresses your individual taste and encourages closeness.


Quality bedding: The bed is the focal point of any bedroom, so making an investment in plush, high-quality bedding can really make all the difference. For a hint of luxury, use high thread count, and silky, breathable linens. Also investing in a cosy blanket or duvet that beckons you to retreat into a world of cosy every night. The combination is completed with matching shams and pillowcases, giving your marital cocoon a refined touch.


Romantic lighting: Lighting sets the mood in any space and the right lighting can transform a room and set the mood for romance. Romantic lighting serves as a pivotal home décor element, transforming your space into a haven of love. To create a cosy and romantic atmosphere, invest in hanging pendant lights or a chandelier with dimmer controls.


The room has a warm glow from soft, dimmed lights, such as bedside lamps or fairy lights, which creates the ideal atmosphere for unwinding and connecting. The ambient lighting softens the overall look and creates a cosier, more intimate atmosphere.

A full-length mirror: Full-length mirrors are essential pieces of home décor, especially in bedrooms where they serve as useful art. Practically speaking, it helps with wedding planning by offering a full reflection, which enables brides and grooms to evaluate their clothes and looks. A full-length mirror serves more than just a practical purpose; it also improves the atmosphere of the bedroom by letting in light and space. The space can appear larger due to its shiny surface, which also gives it a cosier, more welcoming vibe.

Don’t ignore your walls: Wall décor is important since it establishes the mood for the couple's shared area, especially in the bedroom. Love and nostalgia can be fostered by using personalised wall art or photos as visual reminders of special times. The couple's taste and flair are reflected in the carefully chosen décor, which creates a warm ambiance. A meaningful and attractive backdrop for the path of marital happiness can be created by adding the perfect wall décor, which can be anything from a romantic quotation to a canvas of meaningful memories to a stylish piece of art.

Prioritise storage in the bedroom: It's important to prioritise storage in bedroom décor as your wedding draws near because it's important for both practicality and style. Effective storage options, like chic dressers, nightstands with drawers, and under-bed storage, not only aid in personal belonging organisation but also create a calm and clutter-free environment. These components come together to create a peaceful environment where you may relax and enjoy the start of your married life.

Finally, it is a worthwhile investment to take the time and make the effort to design a bedroom that captures your unique style as well as your journey together as a couple. Every detail, from personalised décor that conveys your special love story to opulent bedding that guarantees a restful night's sleep, works together to create a bedroom that is not only aesthetically beautiful but also a refuge of closeness and connection.

