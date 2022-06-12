Why Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s new exhibition at Tao Art Gallery will make you rethink integration

Mumbai-based Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s latest photo art exhibition, titled ‘Integration’, will showcase the new work, 'Integration 3.0'. In this series, the artist- photographer uses her past photographs to create layers and, in the process, sets the viewer on a journey of self-reflection

In 2017, Ayesha Taleyarkhan shifted her focus to some of the most striking photographs in her collection to create photo art, possibly a culmination of her work of so many decades. Photo Courtesy: Tao Art Gallery

Over the past five decades, Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s body of work has spoken for itself. Since she entered the field of photography in the black-and-white era, the veteran artist has dabbled in various forms of creativity and produced photobooks such as ‘Stree: Woman of India’, ‘Beyond Bombay Balconies’ and ‘Under the Sun: Business as Usual’.