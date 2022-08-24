Meet Nagpur’s Mithilesh Vazalwar, India’s National Barista Champion 2022

Hailing from Nagpur, Vazalwar recently won the most prestigious coffee award in the country. Now as he prepares for the world championship in September in Australia, Mid-day Online spoke to the certified coffee expert to learn where he sees India’s evolving coffee culture and the importance of his win
Mithilesh Vazalwar is the winner of the National Barista Championship 2022. Photo: Mithilesh Vazalwar
Mithilesh Vazalwar is very passionate about coffee. He doesn’t need to throw around jargon for you to learn that because his voice and recent effort exudes his love for it. Vazalwar recently became India’s National Barista Champion for 2022, the most prestigious award in the coffee industry in the country. It is also a dream he has toiled and worked towards for the last eight years, when he first began his journey in coffee.