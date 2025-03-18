The event, which has been conceptualised by Advocate Ashish Shelar, State Minister of Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, is free to attend and commences at 6:30 PM each day

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Listen to this article Mumbai: Women's Instrumental Music Festival to be held in Byculla from March 20 to 22 x 00:00

The Women's Instrumental Festival is all set to take place from March 20 to March 22, at Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Sabhagruha in Byculla, Mumbai. The festival, organised by Maharashtra Government’s Cultural Affairs Department and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, will feature percussion performances, devotional music instrumentals, jugalbandis, as well as performances of both traditional and Western folk music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which has been conceptualised by Advocate Ashish Shelar, State Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, is free to attend and commences at 6.30 pm each day.

Festival schedule

Thursday, March 20

The festival will commence with ‘Talsakhi – A Celebration of Rhythm’, wherein 25 women sitarists will perform in Pandit Ravi Chary's Sitar Symphony. The musical ensemble will also include Dr Manisha Kulkarni and Mohini Chari (Harmonium), Gayatri Padhye and Unmesha Gangale (Tabla), Bhagyashree Chari (Drums), Saloni Agrawal (Keyboard), and Neha Mulye (Percussion).

Following this, tabla player Savani Talwalkar and Kaushiki Joglekar will perform.

In the rhythmic jugalbandi, one can enjoy performances by Mukta Raste (Tabla), Preshita More (Dholki Dholak), Hamta Baghi (Duff), Supriya Modak (Harmonium), Uma Devraj (Keyboard) and Kiran Bisht (Bansuri).

Friday, March 21

The event will start with ‘Swaraayini - The Instrumental Music of Devotional Songs’, featuring traditional devotional musical instruments. The performers include Kaushiki Joglekar (Svanadini), Swapnagana Karmarkar and Shrutika More (Tabla), Devyani Mohol (Pakhavaj), Shalaka More (Violin), Varda Khadilkar (Santoor), and Vedashree Ravde (Percussion Instruments).

Following this, the ‘Abhang Nawa’ programme will be presented with performances by Shruti Bhave (Violin), Darshana Jog (Kitar), Kalyani Deshpande (Sitar), Radhika Anturkar (Electric Guitar), Swapnagana Karmarkar (Cohen Box), Shrutika More (Pakhavaj), Nayantara (Harp), Kaushiki Joglekar (Keyboard), Vedashree Ravde (Percussion Instruments), Sukhada Bhave-Dabke (Harmonium), Suchismita Chatterjee (Bansuri), Priya Waze (Octapad), Varda Khadilkar (Santoor), and Anagha Modak.

Saturday, March 22

The ‘Lokswara’ performance will showcase folk music from Maharashtra, Goa and the West.

The ‘Indiva’ performance by Merlin D’Souza and his group will feature folk music from various languages.

Following this, ‘Lokparampara’ will present the essence of traditional folk instruments, with performances by Mohini Bhuse (Tambal), Devyani Mohol (Dholki, Dimdi), Shrutika More (Dhangari Dhol, Pakhavaj), and Kasturi Kulkarni (Bansuri).

The evening will end with a folk dance by Pawan Tatkare and his group, followed by a Lavani performance by Vandana Panchal and her group.