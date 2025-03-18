Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Mumbai Womens Instrumental Music Festival to be held in Byculla from March 20 to 22

Mumbai: Women's Instrumental Music Festival to be held in Byculla from March 20 to 22

Updated on: 18 March,2025 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The event, which has been conceptualised by Advocate Ashish Shelar, State Minister of Cultural Affairs and Information Technology, is free to attend and commences at 6:30 PM each day

Mumbai: Women's Instrumental Music Festival to be held in Byculla from March 20 to 22

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Women's Instrumental Music Festival to be held in Byculla from March 20 to 22
x
00:00

The Women's Instrumental Festival is all set to take place from March 20 to March 22, at Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Sabhagruha in Byculla, Mumbai. The festival, organised by Maharashtra Government’s Cultural Affairs Department and the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, will feature percussion performances, devotional music instrumentals, jugalbandis, as well as performances of both traditional and Western folk music.


The event, which has been conceptualised by Advocate Ashish Shelar, State Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, is free to attend and commences at 6.30 pm each day. 


Festival schedule


Thursday, March 20

The festival will commence with ‘Talsakhi – A Celebration of Rhythm’, wherein 25 women sitarists will perform in Pandit Ravi Chary's Sitar Symphony. The musical ensemble will also include Dr Manisha Kulkarni and Mohini Chari (Harmonium), Gayatri Padhye and Unmesha Gangale (Tabla), Bhagyashree Chari (Drums), Saloni Agrawal (Keyboard), and Neha Mulye (Percussion).

Following this, tabla player Savani Talwalkar and Kaushiki Joglekar will perform.

In the rhythmic jugalbandi, one can enjoy performances by Mukta Raste (Tabla), Preshita More (Dholki Dholak), Hamta Baghi (Duff), Supriya Modak (Harmonium), Uma Devraj (Keyboard) and Kiran Bisht (Bansuri).

Friday, March 21

The event will start with ‘Swaraayini - The Instrumental Music of Devotional Songs’, featuring traditional devotional musical instruments. The performers include Kaushiki Joglekar (Svanadini), Swapnagana Karmarkar and Shrutika More (Tabla), Devyani Mohol (Pakhavaj), Shalaka More (Violin), Varda Khadilkar (Santoor), and Vedashree Ravde (Percussion Instruments).

Following this, the ‘Abhang Nawa’ programme will be presented with performances by Shruti Bhave (Violin), Darshana Jog (Kitar), Kalyani Deshpande (Sitar), Radhika Anturkar (Electric Guitar), Swapnagana Karmarkar (Cohen Box), Shrutika More (Pakhavaj), Nayantara (Harp), Kaushiki Joglekar (Keyboard), Vedashree Ravde (Percussion Instruments), Sukhada Bhave-Dabke (Harmonium), Suchismita Chatterjee (Bansuri), Priya Waze (Octapad), Varda Khadilkar (Santoor), and Anagha Modak.

Saturday, March 22

The ‘Lokswara’ performance will showcase folk music from Maharashtra, Goa and the West.

The ‘Indiva’ performance by Merlin D’Souza and his group will feature folk music from various languages.

Following this, ‘Lokparampara’ will present the essence of traditional folk instruments, with performances by Mohini Bhuse (Tambal), Devyani Mohol (Dholki, Dimdi), Shrutika More (Dhangari Dhol, Pakhavaj), and Kasturi Kulkarni (Bansuri).

The evening will end with a folk dance by Pawan Tatkare and his group, followed by a Lavani performance by Vandana Panchal and her group.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Music indian music culture lifestyle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK