Wordle 402 for July 26: Struggling to guess today’s word? Here are some hints to help you

The word game Wordle has become quite popular among people over the last one year. For those who are scratching their head trying to guess today’s word, and almost ready to give up, here are some cues to help you get the five-letter word

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP

If you are an ardent Wordle player, then yesterday may have been easy but if you haven’t tried your hand at it today, then it’s time to get your best game to the screen because it may be difficult. If you haven't been able to guess it till now, there is still time to test your knowledge of the English dictionary. The New York Times word game was created by Josh Wardle, an ex-Reddit software engineer for his partner Palak Shah, who loves word games, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It became so popular among people around the world in the last one year that it has now become a daily ritual for many.

The game is easy. A player gets six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. Interestingly, the word is same for users all around the world. So, if you get it wrong, your friend may have got the correct word and if they are willing to help you with clues, it may actually be a lot of fun.

For the uninitiated, if you are guessing a word on Wordle today for the first time, then you should know the basics. If you get the right letter, then it will turn green, if you get the position of the word wrong, it will turn yellow, and you have to use it in any of the other four slots. If you guess the wrong letters, it will simply turn grey and you will have to try again.

Here are some tips to help you guess the word of the day:

What type of word is it?

Today’s word is a noun and one may consider it as a highbrow synonym for a rather simple word, which is in daily use to define everyday tasks and at times to sigh over our not-so-easy lives.

What are the letters in it?

After your trials with vowels, a common practice, you may find that the word has only one vowel sound, with the letter in the second place of the word.

Definition of the word

The word is used to describe a task, activity, system or a program, which is simple, uncomplicated, unchallenging and extremely easy to perform or use.

Is it a popular word?

It is not really a word in popular usage, though it has a simple meaning. It is rather a bookish word and one may take some time to register or understand the word even after finding it.

What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

A tried-and-tested method is to first use vowels since every word consists of atleast one vowel sound. This will help you in eliminating the vowels, which are not there in the word and those which are there will automatically give you cues to find the next right letter.

It is important to remember that Wordle doesn’t have only difficult words but actually has words of all types and one that may be the easiest to guess on a particular day, so it is important to keep an open mind.

If you have managed to guess it by now, you should definitely try it tomorrow and get a streak. If not, you can always come back the next day, so all the best!

