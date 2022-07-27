Wordle 403 for July 27: Follow these tips to help you guess today’s word

If you are on a Wordle streak, don’t let today’s word dampen your spirits. While many may have not had the best luck yesterday, today is a new day and an easier word but only if you handle it with some tact

If you still haven’t guessed the word for the day, then maybe knowing the type of word will help. Like yesterday, even today is a noun. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP

If you have played Wordle long enough and are a fan of word games, you know some days are going to be good and some days bad. While yesterday may have been the latter for those who have only recently caught on to the trend, today shows promise of being easier.



As for those on a streak, it is going to be exciting especially because you are on a roll and nothing should come in the way of you getting the words right for days. In fact, today's word may just be a piece of cake if you don’t complicate it and look at the word from a beginner's level.



For the uninitiated, the New York Times Wordle is very simple to play. Every player gets six chances to guess the right five-letter word and every person gets the same word every day. These words are often easier than you think, unless you increase the difficulty level. If you guess the right letter, it will turn green; if the letter is right but in the wrong position, it will turn yellow, and if you don’t get any of the letters correct, it will simply turn grey.



Now, it is very easy to avoid the latter if you follow some useful tricks. As far as the word for today is concerned, here are some tips to help you guess it correctly.



What type of word is it?

If you still haven’t guessed the word for the day, then maybe knowing the type of word will help. Like yesterday, even today is a noun. In fact, the word is used quite frequently and shouldn’t be difficult to guess.



What are the letters in it?

The letters for today’s word are simple if you put your mind to it. It has only one vowel that is repeated. The word also has a repetition of another common consonant appearing in words we use daily. The repetitions happen after the first letter, and the word ends with the vowel.



Definition of the word

The word for today can be defined as one that is used to describe a short sentence of phrase to express the beliefs or ideals of a person, group, political party, family or institution. If you have one yourself, you know what we are trying to tell you.



What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

If you still haven’t figured out how to guess the word in Wordle in six chances, then it’s time we help you. Using vowels and letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations is a tried-and-tested method. This helps to not only tap the easy words but also the lesser used words. If these don’t work, consider repetition of letters and that may just do the trick.



It is important to remember that Wordle isn’t too difficult if you keep an open mind because on some days, it may be the easiest word. The game doesn’t only have difficult words but actually has words of all types.



If you have managed to guess the word by now, we are glad we could help. Now that you have got the hang of it, you should definitely try guessing the word tomorrow and get on a streak. All the best!



