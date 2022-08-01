Wordle 408 for August 1: Haven’t guessed the word yet? Use these tips to get it right

If you still haven’t guessed the Wordle word of the day, then don’t worry because we are here to help you. While it may not be the easiest of words, a little nudge and you will be on your way to guessing it correctly

It’s the first day of August and a perfect day for new beginnings, especially if you haven’t had the best of luck with Wordle till now, or haven’t been able to be regular with it. While the last week has had a mix of easy and difficult words, today is more of the latter but that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t be able to solve it on your own or with some help, and boast about it to your friends.



The fact that so many people have been playing it over the last one year means it is definitely exciting. In fact, its popularity even saw New York Times acquire it from its creator, Josh Wardle, an American ex-Reddit software engineer, who made it for his girlfriend who loved word games.



Players only get six chances to get the word right and the word changes every day. Interestingly, it is the same word for everybody around the world who is playing from the official app, and that means that if you haven’t guessed it, you can always ask your friend to help you out. It is important to be on the top of your game or simply find a better strategy to approach playing the game every day.



If you have been finding it difficult or are in need of a strategy, here are some tips to get you started:



What type of word is it?

Like yesterday, today is also a noun and may not be the easiest of words to guess. However, it may just be easier if you are thinking about food, as it's part of word used to describe 1/4th of the whole. To make things easier, it is also only part of the word and once you guess the first letter, the rest will follow.

What are the letters in it?

Unlike the last two days, today has two vowels which are in the second and third position. So, once you get their combination correctly, it shouldn’t be too hard to guess the rest. While getting the first letter of the five-letter word is key, the others are commonly used in every day words.

Definition of the word

The word can be defined as a unit of measurement for liquids, popularly used in the United States of America and United Kingdom.



For sports enthusiasts, the word also has another meaning which is commonly used in fencing to denote the fourth of eight parrying positions.



What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

Playing Wordle is easy if you approach it with a strategy. However, for those who are just beginning to play the word game, it is easier to get the hang of it to devise your own strategy. If we had to suggest a strategy for you to start with, then using vowels has worked for most people and it is a tried and tested method. With vowels, you can also use a combination of letters from words that rarely come up in daily conversations. This will not only help you guess the easy words but also checking for the possibility of a difficult on any particular day.



If these tricks don’t work, then consider trying a repetition of letters as that will often help you get closer to guessing the word correctly. If you haven’t been able to guess the word and have time on your hands, take a break and come back later and that may just help you solve it.

Wordle isn’t difficult and is actually an exciting game if you love words. In fact, every new day presents a new chance to get better at it but only if you don’t give up too soon. On some days, it can be the easiest word you may have not even thought of, on other days, experience counts. The game is a mix of easy and difficult words, so you can have a lot of fun with it.



These are some of the tips and tricks to help you guess today’s word and guess words better in the future. There are many other ways to do it and you will get the hang of it soon, till then you can always count us to help you guess the word correctly. If you need help tomorrow and want to get on a streak, we are here to help you. All the best!



