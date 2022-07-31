Food, music and books: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day Online's top features

The end of July hasn’t been eventful weather-wise in the city. Nevertheless, there’s never a dearth of stories and trends. Here’s a round-up of our top features to keep you occupied on the last Sunday of the month

Keeping up with our monsoon specials, this week we bring to you an exclusive list of Andhra breakfast and snacks recipes to add a new flavour to your Mumbai rain food experiences. In sync with our efforts to amplify the local cuisines, we look at how black jaggery becomes an ingredient in the daily culinary experiments of Mumbai’s Goan community.

With Brahmastra’s Kesariya song making headlines for triggering a meme fest online, we spoke to industry professionals, who are also lyricists, to decode what goes into writing a song and the factors that influence the writer’s methodology.

This week for our health segment, we track the impact of long Covid-19 in the form blood clots and its correlation with heart attacks among young people. For World Hepatitis Day, experts shed light on the commonest form of hepatitis affecting a majority of Indians, its symptoms, severity, vaccination and required lifestyle changes.

On ‘Shelf Life with Mid-Day’, a fortnightly series tracking the reading culture of Mumbai, we visit a Chembur bookshop, which has adapted to new mediums to survive and to preserve a generational legacy.



Touch of sweetness: How Mumbai’s Goans are using black jaggery to stay true to culture, memories

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar recently curated a limited-edition Goan menu as their first pop-up in their ongoing series, Gourmet Travelogues, to showcase the culinary diversity of Goa. With Goan black jaggery being a favourite of executive chef Dane Fernandes, we look at how he uses the ingredient and learn more from a city-based home chef about it.

Kesariya row: Lyricists tell us why ‘love storiyan’ fits just right in the song

Netizens have expressed their disappointment over the song ‘Kesariya’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. While the song has gone viral on Instagram reels months before its release, the phrase ‘love storiyan’ in its lyrics has left the Indian Twitter and Instagram in splits. Lyricists tell us why the issue is totally uncalled for and what shapes the creative process of a writer.

Coronavirus and blood clots: Causes, effects and treatment

Mumbai saw a spike in the number of deaths due to heart attacks in the first six months of 2021. Doctors have said there is a possibility of blood clots causing them after Covid-19, however, they explain symptoms people should look out for.

World Hepatitis Day: Know more about the liver disease that affects over 300 in Mumbai this year

According to Mumbai civic body’s latest health update, the city has recorded 308 cases of Hepatitis from January 1 to July 24, 2022, that is just next to malaria and gastro cases. On World Hepatitis Day, city experts shed light on the causes, symptoms and severity of the liver disease.

Bondas over pakoras: Four must-try Andhra breakfast-cum-snacks recipes during Mumbai rains

After an extensive search, Mid-Day Online tracked down ‘Allam-Vellulli’--which translates to ginger-garlic—a restaurant serving authentic Andhra food in Navi Mumbai’s Kopar Khairane. From Mysore Bonda to Semiya Upma, Abhishek Podishati, the Telugu chef at the outlet, shares with us four mouth-watering breakfast-cum-snacks recipes, which will add a new flavour to your monsoon food experiences.

Chembur bookshop owner moves online to keep father’s legacy alive

Vivek Pandey’s father started a small stall at Santacruz (East) in the mid-80s to sell books. Mid-day Online spoke to the second-generation bookseller to understand how he adapted to connect with people all around India through the online medium.

