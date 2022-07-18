Jackfruit rasam? Enjoy the south Indian speciality by innovating with these recipes

Rasam is a crowd favourite because it produces a burst of flavours that cannot be matched by any other popular monsoon dish. While the traditional rasam is known to all, city chefs suggest making it either with jackfruit, charcoal roasted tomatoes, crabs or lemongrass

At The Moon Village, co-founder Samiksha Shetty says they innovate with the classic tomato rasam by using charcoal roasted tomatoes marinated with crushed coriander. Photo: The Moon Village

It is the weather for all things warm and comforting and the easiest way to indulge is by enjoying different kinds of food that can be easily made at home. Yes, the Chinese soups are popular during this time and so is everything made out of corn. However, there is more to the monsoon food than these favourites.