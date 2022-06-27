Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Lifestyle News > Fashion News > Article > Ditching jeans this monsoon Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear

Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear

Premium

Updated on: 28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort

Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear

A diverse range of stylish and comfortable bottom wear are now becoming an alternative for jeans. Image courtesy: Himadri Patel, Anand Singh and Tarini Shah


It’s the season of muddied pants and damp clothes, which refuse to dry up soon, a reason why Mumbaikars often indulge in monsoon shopping to tackle the season’s hassles in advance. If not for redoing entire wardrobe, there are definitely takers for light-weighted bottom wear and footwear, which can help deal with puddles, potholes, crowded streets and public transport.

life and style fashion news mumbai monsoon

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK