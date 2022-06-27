Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling different types of bottom wear

Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort

A diverse range of stylish and comfortable bottom wear are now becoming an alternative for jeans. Image courtesy: Himadri Patel, Anand Singh and Tarini Shah

It’s the season of muddied pants and damp clothes, which refuse to dry up soon, a reason why Mumbaikars often indulge in monsoon shopping to tackle the season’s hassles in advance. If not for redoing entire wardrobe, there are definitely takers for light-weighted bottom wear and footwear, which can help deal with puddles, potholes, crowded streets and public transport.