Wordle 411 for August 4: Follow these tips to guess today’s word correctly

If you have attempted to guess today’s word and failed, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still a lot of time for you to get it right and we have put together some tips and tricks to help you out

It's the first week of August and if you're on a roll with your Wordle streak, this one is going to be easy, especially for those in love with the arts because it involves the English language.

However, if it is your first day or you've been playing it infrequently then you are bound to need some help to guess the word in this game created by American software engineer Josh Wardle. It became so popular during the pandemic that New York Times acquired it in January 2022.

Players get only six chances to solve a five-letter word that is same for everybody around the world and changes every day. If you have been struggling to find the word for today, you have a lot of time and that is why we are here to help you.

Follow these tips to guess today's word correctly:

What type of word is it?

Like yesterday, the word for today is also a noun. It is one that is quite easy and very often used by poets or people in the creative field, so if you are one of them, it shouldn't be hard. If you aren't, we can actually help you.

What are the letters in it?

Today, players will not have the luxury of more than one vowel. The only one appears at the end. The first three letters are an odd combination and one that you won't think of at first, but once you do, the fourth one isn't difficult. If you keep the clues in mind, it won't be too hard. The world has a sound similar to thyme.

Definition of the word

The word for today can be defined as one that describes words which fully sound like another word. It is not only limited to the entire word but also the end of the word. It is commonly used in poetry.

What is the easiest way to guess words on Wordle?

Guessing the words in the game is easy if you have a strategy but that is usually something experienced people who love word games follow. However, if you are only a beginner, just enjoy the game before you figure out your own way to play it well. As far as strategy goes, we suggest you to start with using vowels. It has worked for most people and it is a tried and tested method. Along with a mix of vowels and consonants, you can also use a combination of letters from words that rarely come up every day. This will not only help you guess the easy words but also help you check for a difficult word on any day.



If these tricks don’t work, consider trying a repetition of letters as that may just help you get closer to guessing the word correctly. Taking a break and coming back later, if you have the time is another trick you can use to find the word for the day.

Wordle is a fun game to play especially if you love words. The fact that you get only six chances to guess the correct five-letter word makes it even more exciting and challenging at the same time. On some days, it can be the easiest word and on other days, experience counts to solve an interesting word. The game is a mix of easy and difficult words and there is no right way to do it to get the desired result.

We hope the tips we suggested help you out and once you get the hang of it, you will be on your own. Till then you can always count us to help you guess the word correctly. If you need help tomorrow and want to get on a streak, we are here to help you. All the best.



