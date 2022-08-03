Monsoon fashion: Rock a sporty look with this quick athleisure wear style guide

Athleisure wear has been topping the list of choices when it comes to effortlessly blending comfort and style. Fashion experts share tips on creating multiple easy-to-carry outfits with your everyday joggers, tracks, tanks and shoes to tackle Mumbai rains and humidity in style

Styling track pants, tracksuits and high-waist leggings. Photo Courtesy: Khushi Karki, MellowDrama and Sapna Malik

Seasonal changes in the weather and mood call for suitable wardrobe fixes. In a city like Mumbai, where monsoon becomes a major inspiration for people to shop for new clothes and footwear, which can help them battle the potholes, local-train crowd and humidity with ease. In recent times, this definitely has encouraged people to sport active-wear look or athleisure apparel outside their gyms, gymkhanas and homes too.