Monsoon fashion Rock a sporty look with this quick athleisure wear style guide

Monsoon fashion: Rock a sporty look with this quick athleisure wear style guide

Premium

Updated on: 04 August,2022 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Athleisure wear has been topping the list of choices when it comes to effortlessly blending comfort and style. Fashion experts share tips on creating multiple easy-to-carry outfits with your everyday joggers, tracks, tanks and shoes to tackle Mumbai rains and humidity in style

Styling track pants, tracksuits and high-waist leggings. Photo Courtesy: Khushi Karki, MellowDrama and Sapna Malik


Seasonal changes in the weather and mood call for suitable wardrobe fixes. In a city like Mumbai, where monsoon becomes a major inspiration for people to shop for new clothes and footwear, which can help them battle the potholes, local-train crowd and humidity with ease. In recent times, this definitely has encouraged people to sport active-wear look or athleisure apparel outside their gyms, gymkhanas and homes too.

