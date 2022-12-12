M.F. Hussain's artwork on display in Mumbai

He advanced to designing the interiors of children's nurseries while working in a furniture dealership before joining the Progressive Artists' Group, receiving the first National Award for Painting from the Lalit Kala Akademi, and emerging as India's most well-known modernist

Image for representational purpose only. Photo courtesy: istock

Maqbool Fida Hussain also known as M. F. Hussain started his career by painting movie billboards on the streets of Mumbai. Perhaps this is the reason why he is one of the few Indian artists who best grasped the perspective on art.

His paintings were marked with bold, vibrant, and striking colors that had a story to narrate. Expanding on his artwork, he practiced cubism; a painting style that breaks down elements and reassembles them with newly conceived abstract forms. He came to be known as the "Picasso of India", creating artworks that were funny and somber at the same time.

He advanced to designing the interiors of children's nurseries while working in a furniture dealership. Later he got invited to join the Progressive Artists' Group. He also received the first National Award for Painting from the Lalit Kala Akademi, and emerging as India's most well-known modernist.

If Husain had a favourite hobby, it would be painting big canvases or making jugalbandis that combined music and art. In an intriguing turn of events, the Kala Ghoda Festival chose a sizable horse painting by Husain to serve as the backdrop for a performance by Zakir Hussain, a master of the table.

For the first time since that momentous occasion, this renowned artwork, which is a part of the DAG collection, will be on display to the general public as part of the Husain exhibition at DAG 1 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Also Read: IAS officer's painting exhibition opens at Mumbai's Jehangir Art Gallery

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever