Sounds from Kala Ghoda: Music enthusiasts get a new space to perform in the city

An art gallery in the buzzing cultural precinct will now offer music aficionados a new, inspired option for eclectic performances in an intimate set-up

Bhrigu Sahni rehearses at a baithak session inside the venue

When was the last time you noticed the change of a chord during a concert? Or talked to a musician about what inspired the lyrics of their last song? As digital platforms turn music into white noise experiences on our daily commute, there is a need to reconnect with the art in its basic form. Gallerist Radhi Parekh aims to achieve just that with her new initiative Mehfil Nights at the Kala Ghoda-gallery,

ARTISANS’ Centre.

Beginning today, the gallery will host weekly musical events in its space with the aim of creating a community of art-lovers. Parekh says, “Since 2011, ARTISANS’ Centre has been a catalyst in transforming Kala Ghoda’s backstreets into a neighbourhood of independent cultural enterprises housed in restored historic buildings. We felt the need to add to this mix, a space that brings independent music and performance to an intimate setting.” The music, she adds, is an extension of their ongoing efforts to encourage creative talent — from indigenous art, books, apparel, jewellery, and more (even farm-fresh kombucha).



The gallery’s artworks watch over Sahni. Pics/Atul Kamble

This evening will see independent musician Bhrigu Sahni host a ‘baithak’ session, which, Parekh explains, defines the idea of an intimate event. “Post-pandemic, there is a need to reconnect, and rebuild a sense of community. We are aiming for a small gathering in a relaxed living room setting, with the artiste and audience at the same level — in conversation with each other.”

Sahni adds that the setting offers a chance for artistes to immerse themselves in the art form. “Music has been given a spotlight, which is awesome. You are given an opportunity to go deeper into the music without any distractions,” he notes. The guitarist reveals that while he will perform on his acoustic guitar, he will also include soundscapes to enhance the aesthetic and the connection. “The baithak dissolves the boundaries between the audience and performers,” he tells us.

The art works displayed in the backdrop add to this immersive experience. Patrons visiting today will see Sahni perform in the foreground of Regeneration by Mayur and Tushar Vayeda, Warli artists, whose indigenous expression of reconstructing ancient legacy for a new generation is in line with Parekh’s larger idea for the initiative.



Radhi Parekh

It is the next stage of evolution for the gallery which was always meant to promote a cross-pollination of arts, crafts and sustainable design. With locally sourced artisanal treats at hand, the evening is about more than just the artiste and audience. “We hope that these evenings will inspire collaboration amongst the many enterprises in the neighbourhood,” Parekh says. The gallerist hopes that the event grows out of the gallery space into a cultural street-fest that will come alive with music, food and art.

The schedule is already coming together. She reveals, “In December, we are offering interactive classical dance and theatre experiences. While we have brought concerts, poetry readings, book launches, talks and workshops before, Mehfil Nights bring a regular cultural programme to our calendar.” For now, the teakwood floors of the gallery in Kala Ghoda prepare for the gentle footsteps of a curious audience in search of a new experience.

On: November 11; 7 pm onwards

At: ARTISANS’ Centre for Art Craft and Design, 52-56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Log on to: artisanscentre.com

Cost: Rs 499

November schedule

>> Mumbai-based songwriter duo Anusha Ramasubramoney and Pushkar Srivatsal’s indie band Second Sight will perform on November 18

>> Hindustani classical vocalist, songwriter and playback singer Avanti Patel will take part in a baithak on November 25

