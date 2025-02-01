World Book Fair 2025 begins in Delhi; celebrates India's 'Republic@75'

The fair will be inaugurated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at 11:30 A.M. She will also serve as the chief guest, kicking off the celebrations of India’s 75th year as a Republic

The highly anticipated New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 officially begins on Saturday, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, which runs through February 9, promises to be bigger and more vibrant than ever before, featuring a wide array of books, cultural programmes, and insightful discussions.

The fair will be inaugurated by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at 11:30 A.M. She will also serve as the chief guest, kicking off the celebrations of India’s 75th year as a Republic.

The theme for this year’s book fair, 'Republic@75,' reflects the nation’s journey of nation-building, governance, freedom, equality, and social justice.

The fair will highlight democratic values and the principles enshrined in the Constitution, offering visitors a deep dive into India’s republican framework and the significance of fundamental rights.

In addition to a vast collection of books, the fair will host renowned writers, thinkers, and cultural personalities, including Shashi Tharoor, Kumar Vishwas, Pankaj Tripathi, Prakash Jha, and Pushpesh Pant. These celebrated figures will engage with the audience, sharing their insights, thoughts, and creative works.

Various cultural programmes will also emphasise the themes of social justice and equality, contributing to the educational and intellectual atmosphere of the event.

The fair will be held at the newly constructed Halls 2-6 (Ground Floor) of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, and will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. It offers an excellent opportunity for book lovers, intellectuals, and cultural enthusiasts to come together and celebrate literature, learning, and India's democratic journey.

