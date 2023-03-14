World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Six rights you definitely need to know

As a consumer, we buy a lot of things every single day but very often, we face situations where the seller may not be truthful and we may be cheated. On World Consumer Rights Day, we bring to you the rights mandated to safeguard the interests of consumers

Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15. Photo Courtesy: AFP

‘Customer is the king’ - this age-old mantra stands true even today. For companies, customer satisfaction is paramount and yet customers are the worst victims of exploitation, especially in times when marketing gimmicks have skyrocketed beyond limit. It is thus important for every customer to be informed and aware of their rights.



Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15. While customers are subject to different kinds of situations every day, most often than not, they do not like to fight and let it go to avoid altercations.



However, it is still important know about some basic consumer rights that we are entitled to as consumers.



Here are six rights you should know about:



Right To Safety

This one is the most basic and significant right we have. It refers to the protection of consumers against products that are hazardous to health and overall life. Under this, consumers have the right to use good quality products and services. It is advisable to use products that have the Indian Standards Institution (ISI) mark or any such mark which authenticates the quality and safety of the products.



Right To Be Informed

The customers must be provided with detailed information about the product or service. This includes the name of the product, price, date of manufacture, expiry date, quantity, quality standard, ingredients, customer care contact details, etc. All these details must be printed on the products. Providing all the necessary information to consumers will help them to make an informed purchasing decision.



Right To Choose

Sellers cannot force consumers to purchase a specific product or service against their will. All consumers have the right to choose products they like and wish to buy based on their requirements and capacity. Consumers can choose to buy a product from various options made available to them at competitive and fair prices.



Right To Be Heard

If any consumer does face an issue with any product or service, they have the right to bring it to the notice of the company in question as well as the appropriate forum by raising a complaint. These forums need help provide consumers with a platform to state their grievances and make them feel heard.



Right To Redressal

Merely listening to the consumers’ complaints is not enough. A resolution is key to providing justice to the exploited consumer or complainant. Consumers have the right to seek redressal against unfair trade practices or any form of exploitation at the hands of the product company. Resolution can be in the form of monetary compensation, repairing of defective goods, or replacement of the product, depending on the nature of the complaint.



Right To Consumer Education

This is more like a responsibility each consumer has of being aware and informed about their rights. By choosing to stay informed, consumers can prevent themselves from getting exploited. Consumers have the right to know about the rights of the agencies available to protect them and the various acts that ensure consumer protection like the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.



Apart from these, every consumer must also know some generic rights like questioning vendors or sellers for charging above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and not paying a rupee higher than the MRP, asking for a receipt which acts as proof of purchase and can be used in case of any issue, not buying products having no MRP, purchasing products that look damaged, or even paying service tax at the restaurants even after GST has been applied.



Knowing these basic consumer rights goes a long way in protecting yourself from companies that exercise unfair trade practices. It is also always best to be alert and keep an eye on the new government laws and policies that come into being for the best interest of the consumers.

Also Read: Consumer Affairs department set up to develop detailed framework on 'Right to Repair'