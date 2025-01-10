World Hindi Day 2025 celebrated in Nepal with cultural events

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 January,2025 06:04 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Top

On the occasion, students from different schools of Kathmandu presented dance, and songs and recited poems

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

The World Hindi Day was celebrated in Nepal on Friday with a series of cultural events.


The Hindi Day programmes were organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. On the occasion, Geetanjali Tripathi, the first secretary political, read out the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


She also underscored the contributions made by Kabir, Surdas, Tulsidas, Nirala, Panta and many others who wrote poems and songs that helped popularise the Hindi language worldwide.


Hindi is understood among a large number of Nepalese people and it has served as a bond of friendship between Nepal and India, Tripathi said.

A host of speakers who spoke on the occasion shed light on the importance of the Hindi language in today's world.

On the occasion, students from different schools of Kathmandu presented dance, and songs and recited poems. The programme was attended by a large number of people including intellectuals, students, diplomats and journalists.

Hindi is spoken mainly in the southern plains of Nepal and most of the people of other urban areas, including Kathmandu also understand the language.

