World Hindi Day: Listen to works by Saadat Hasan Manto as well as Jeffrey Archer in the Hindi language

Every year, World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 around the world. Photos Courtesy: File pic

Every year, World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 around the world. As India boasts of many different kinds of languages, it is also a good opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the Hindi language by listening to different kinds of stories beyond listening to the text. With more audiobooks available over the years, India also boasts of many Hindi authors and their works that have got their own fans.



With that in mind, Audible has released a list featuring works by both incredible Hindi authors like Munshi Premchand, Anand Neelakantan, Saadat Hasan Manto as well as Hindi translated works of international bestselling authors such as Jeffrey Archer, Paulo Coelho and James Clear. So, whether you're seeking a deeper connection with Hindi literature, or are simply keen to enjoy masterful screen-free storytelling or entertainment in our national language, this compilation really is for everyone.

21 Shreshth Kahaniyan

Written by: Munshi Premchand; Narrated by: Avdhesh Tondak

Hindi literature is incomplete without Munshi Premchand, who revolutionized it with his vivid storytelling and realistic portrayal of social life. His narratives are deeply rooted in their environments, characterized by concise prose and dialogues that authentically reflect the emotional undercurrents of the characters and their environment. He masterfully blends ideals with the harsh realities of life that resonate deeply with the listeners. This unique approach, coupled with his insightful portrayal of rural and urban social realities makes for a delightful and engaging listen. Tune in to enjoy these timeliness masterpieces from the legend of Hindi literature.



Asura (Hindi Edition)

Written by: Anand Neelakantan; Narrated by: Nitin Sharma

The stature and magnitude of Ramayana often overshadow the story that runs parallel - the story of Ravana. Anand Neelakantan put this important narrative into focus through this audiobook. This audio version of the acclaimed bestseller presents a different perspective, exploring themes of victory and defeat through a lens that has been largely ignored for millennia: the experiences of India's oppressed and exploited castes. For centuries, Ravana's story has been silenced, his perspective unheard. Neelakantan breathes life into the stories of the vanquished and forgotten. Tune in for this unheard perspective presented by this masterful storyteller.

Short Stories

Written by: Saadat Hasan Manto; Narrated by: Sameer Goswami

Saadat Hasan Manto presents the unsettling yet captivating through his stories widely celebrated for his unflinching portrayal of human existence. This collection showcases some of his most potent works, each a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the societal struggles that define our lives. Manto's writing is a force of nature – raw, unflinching, and utterly mesmerizing. His characters are etched with startling realism, their stories unfolding with an intensity that grips the soul. He masterfully captures the complexities of human experience, laying bare moments of profound truth and unsettling beauty. A must-listen for those seeking literary experiences that are both deeply moving and profoundly thought-provoking, Manto's timeless exploration of the human condition continues to resonate with readers today.

A Prisoner Of Birth (Hindi Edition)

Written by: Jeffrey Archer, Narrated by: Manish Bhavan

This gripping novel from bestselling author Jeffrey Archer unfolds a twisting tale of false accusation and relentless revenge. Danny Cartwright's life takes a devastating turn when a tragic mistiming leads to his wrongful conviction for the murder of his closest friend. Had he proposed to Beth Wilson a mere day earlier or later, fate might have spared him the nightmare that follows. Facing overwhelming odds, Danny finds himself battling for survival against a formidable prosecution. Sentenced to 22 years in Belmarsh, the most secure prison in the country, Danny faces a bleak future, imprisoned in a fortress from which escape seems impossible. Driven by an insatiable thirst for revenge and fueled by Beth's unwavering belief in his innocence, he embarks on a perilous journey to clear his name. Will he expose the truth behind his unjust imprisonment? Tune in to find out!

The Alchemist (Hindi Edition)

Written by: Paulo Coelho, Narrated by: Babla Kochhar

Santiago, a humble shepherd boy embarks on a remarkable journey across Spain which ultimately leads him to Egypt. This is no ordinary pilgrimage; it is a profound transformation of both his inner and outer worlds. Along this extraordinary path, Santiago encounters several wise philosophers and spiritual teachers, each offering unique insights and challenges. But the most pivotal encounter awaits him: a meeting with the legendary alchemist, a man possessing the power to not only transmute base metals into gold but to unlock the extraordinary potential within every human soul. This encounter will forever alter Santiago's destiny and offer profound wisdom and inspiration to all who dare to listen. Fire up your device and tune in for a listen that will move you, leave you with questions, help you find answers and open your world to a handful of wisdom.

Atomic Habits (Hindi Edition)

Written by: James Clear, Narrated by: Sandeep Bhatt

Contrary to popular belief, significant life transformations don't always require grand, sweeping gestures. World-renowned habits expert James Clear challenges this notion, arguing that true change emerges from the cumulative force of countless small, seemingly insignificant decisions. Clear introduces the concept of "atomic habits" – minuscule actions like performing two push-ups daily, waking up five minutes earlier, or reading an extra page. He masterfully demonstrates how these seemingly trivial shifts can compound over time, leading to remarkable, life-altering outcomes. Packed with exciting narratives of Olympic gold medalists, CEOs, and scientists who have successfully leveraged tiny habits to enhance their productivity and overall well-being, this audiobook is curated to inspire change. Tune in for practical techniques, the surprising power of the two-minute rule, and the key to finding your "Goldilocks zone".