World Music Day 2023: Why is this day celebrated

The day seeks to encourage the younger generation to consume music more frequently. It also aims to urge the younger generation to explore a variety of genres of music. Photo Courtesy: iStock

World Music Day, celebrated annually on June 21, is a day close to the hearts of all music lovers. Everyone loves to tune into music and disconnect from the chaotic world. There is hardly anyone you will come across who doesn’t like listening to music. Be it to reduce stress, calm the mind, distract yourself from issues for a while, or just to feel less alone, music has been everybody’s one constant companion at all times. But why have a day dedicated to music?

It is observed to celebrate the beauty of music and the musicians who have blessed the world with innumerable compositions for decades. Ahead of World Music Day 2023, we understand the relevance of the day, its history, this year’s theme, and quotes.

History

The origin of this day dates back to 1982 which is believed to be the year in which World Music Day came into being during Fete de la Musique, a music festival in France. As per media reports, Jack Lang, former French Minister of Culture, conceived the idea of celebrating a day dedicated to music in 1981.

Significance

The day celebrates all kinds of music, be it Indian classical, rap, jazz, hip-hop, rock, pop, and more. It seeks to make music an art form and encourage the younger generation to consume music more frequently. It also aims to urge the younger generation to explore a variety of genres of music.

Theme

The theme for World Music Day 2023 has not been announced yet. Last year’s theme was ‘Music at the Intersections’, and the idea behind this theme was to encourage people to create more music and make the world a joyous place to live in.

Celebrations

This day is celebrated worldwide by participating in or attending music concerts, learning a new instrument, exploring new genres and artists, and organising music events for music lovers.

Popular Quotes

"The idea of music is to liberate the listener and lead him to a frame where he feels he is elevated." A. R. Rahman



"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain." Bob Marley



"Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back in loneliness." Maya Angelou



"Music is the universal language of mankind." - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



"Where words fail, music speaks." — Hans Christian Andersen



