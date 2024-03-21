World Poetry Day 2024: Four poets whose work you should check out

Across continents, poets take the stage to weave tales that resonate deeply with audiences, challenging conventions and inspiring change. On World Poetry Day 2024, check out the work of four poets if you love exploring new forms of poetry

On World Poetry Day 2024, immerse yourself in the pulsating realm of spoken word poetry, where language is not merely uttered but transformed into a symphony of emotions and narratives. Across continents, poets take the stage to weave tales that resonate deeply with audiences, challenging conventions and inspiring change. In this exploration, we delve into the vibrant world of four dynamic poets who are revolutionising the art form, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances.

She brings a fresh perspective to the stage with her vibrant energy and contagious enthusiasm. Through her dynamic performances, Agrawal explores the joys and challenges of navigating life in the modern world, inviting audiences to laugh, cry, and experience every emotion in between.

Her poetry celebrates the human experience, reminding us that our stories are what connect us all. From themes of romance to women empowerment, and even motherhood, she writes poetry that resonates with diverse audiences.

Hailing from Britain with Somali roots, Warsan Shire's poetry is a tapestry of emotion, weaving together themes of identity, displacement, and resilience. Known for her contributions to Beyoncé's ‘Lemonade,’ Shire's verses are a symphony of longing and belonging, transporting listeners to worlds both familiar and foreign. With each performance, she invites audiences to embrace the beauty of their own narratives.

Denice Frohman, the fierce Latina powerhouse, commands attention with her electrifying presence and razor-sharp wit. From tackling issues of race and identity to celebrating the resilience of marginalized communities, Frohman's poetry is a force to be reckoned with. Her performances celebrate life's complexities, reminding audiences that laughter and tears are equally powerful expressions of humanity.

A master storyteller, Sarah Kay, weaves tales of love, loss, and everything in between with a grace that is uniquely her own. As the founder of Project VOICE, Kay empowers young people to find their voices through spoken word poetry, fostering a community of storytellers who refuse to be silenced. Her performances are a testament to the transformative power of storytelling, reminding audiences of the beauty that lies in vulnerability.