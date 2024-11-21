World Television Day: Confessions of a TV Addict

Celebrate the joy of television by diving into the guilty pleasure shows that keep us coming back for more. Avid fans share their favourite guilty pleasure shows and why they love them

World Television Day is observed annually on November 21. Photo Courtesy:

World Television Day is observed annually on November 21 to highlight the ever-expanding influence of television across the globe. From entertaining and informing to inspiring and shaping public opinion, the content is evolving. While we have gained access to many critically acclaimed shows and movies across genres and languages, audiences continue to turn to television to seek comfort, and escapist entertainment through guilty pleasure television, where we indulge in the addictive and melodramatic. From the sensationalism of reality TV to the over-the-top dramatic antics of cringe dramas, there is an endless stream of shows that have audiences hooked. On World Television Day, fans of the medium disclose their guilty pleasures and offer us a peep into their comfort shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may not be perfect, but it takes a bold shot at normalising topics that are often considered ‘taboo’

“My all-time guilty pleasure? It has to be ‘Four More Shots Please!’ The show offers a glimpse into the lives and daily struggles of four women who break norms, navigate life’s transitions, and embrace all the messy, unpredictable parts of life,” says popular entertainment, lifestyle, and dance creator Zaid Darbar.



‘Four More Shots Please!’ follows four fiercely independent women, living in Mumbai, who bond over their shared experiences, aspirations, and the complexities of modern womanhood. Married to actress Gauahar Khan, Darbar also lives in Mumbai and finds inspiration in the lives of the four lead characters. He reveals, “I love how the show tackles feminist themes in a way that feels fresh and genuine. It dives into real issues and authentic emotions. Watching Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi support each other through thick and thin—whether it's love, career challenges, or motherhood—is both inspiring and real. There’s something special about seeing such strong, supportive friendships at the centre of the story.”

While ‘Four More Shots Please’ has been praised for its bold portrayal of modern Indian women, it has also faced criticism for its focus on the lives of affluent, urban women, often perceived as being disconnected from the realities of most Indians. What makes it his guilty pleasure? “Four More Shots Please’ is a show to watch with an open heart. While some storylines come from a privileged perspective, it's the genuine emotions that matter, it’s part of what makes it relatable and engaging. The show bravely addresses many topics like career setbacks, body image struggles, and feelings of self-doubt—even if it sometimes focusses on what we deem to be first-world problems. It may not be perfect, but it takes a bold shot at normalising topics that are often considered ‘taboo’—from sexuality to independence—in a way that makes you reflect, laugh, and maybe even text your friends to say, we need a night out—just us,” shares the 29-year-old.



These performances could seem cringe-worthy to some viewers, but each audition brought something fresh and interesting, making it hard to look away

“Watching old ‘Roadies’ auditions is my guilty pleasure, where each participant is a unique character,” admits Gunjan Saini. The New Delhi native is an actor, writer, lyricist, and jingle writer who continues to be entertained by the challenges posed by judges Raghu and Rajiv to the contestants. Roadies, a long-running reality show, tests contestants' physical and mental endurance through rigorous challenges. The show is known for its high entertainment value through dramatic twists and intense competition.

Saini shares, “These auditions are pure entertainment. Their unique way of testing the patience and resilience of participants is fascinating, often pushing them to their limits in unforgettable ways. Each audition showcased participants as distinct characters, with their attempts to prove they had what it took to be a ‘Roadie’ ranging from bold to downright hilarious. Some contestants would reenact iconic Bollywood scenes with over-the-top drama, while others would perform athletic feats, trying to showcase a mix of physical strength and personality. These performances could seem cringe-worthy to some viewers, but each audition brought something fresh and interesting, making it hard to look away.”

The has often faced criticism for being scripted, and showcasing a one-dimensional portrayal of the contestants and their experiences. “One audition that stands out was a girl claiming to be a UPSC aspirant, a serious credential, yet when Raghu and Rajiv asked her the name of India’s Prime Minister, she froze, completely lost. Moments like these make you wonder if some of it might be scripted, but the unpredictability keeps it engaging. Every participant brought a story, a quirky ambition, or a wild confidence, making each episode a unique experience—unfiltered, intense, and sometimes unintentionally funny. Watching these old auditions remains an oddly fascinating, if guilty, pleasure,” she recalls.

Saini can hardly contain her laughter while she recalls a line on the show, that has permeated her life, “One of the most memorable parts for me was when Raghu Ram would suddenly shout, ‘Tu Roadie banega?’ with his intense expression and deadpan delivery. It’s become a running joke among my friends and me; whenever one of us tries to back out of plans, someone inevitably drops that line, and we all burst into laughter. The humour lies not just in the phrase itself but in the way, Raghu would keep a perfectly straight face while saying it, which made the challenge sound both intimidating and ridiculous That simple line has become a catchphrase among me and my friends.”

The high street fashion is to die for!

What’s your number one comfort watch? “Gossip Girl. I can watch it on repeat, any number of times. I think I must be on my 8th or 9th rerun of the show right now,” says beauty creator Ruchika Methwani. Set in Manhattan, the cult American teen drama series follows the lives of elite teenagers, and features an anonymous blogger who exposes their secrets. “I love it because it's the absolute perfect mix of scandal, gossip, and fashion. The drama in the show manages to excite me and get me hooked every single time. Even though the show is based on the lives of teenagers, the drama in a week of their lives is more than I, as a 27-year-old have collectively had all my life,” reveals Methwani.

The show is particularly known for its glamour and high fashion which continue to draw in viewers from across the globe. “The high street fashion is to die for! The show's stunning fashion and glamorous aesthetic have inspired my style. However, I believe the mark of a good show is a gripping love story, and what keeps me truly hooked is the romantic tension between the lead couples. The tumultuous yet passionate relationship between Blair and Chuck is very comforting to me. Their transformation from enemies to lovers is a classic trope, executed flawlessly. Blair's strong, independent character and iconic lines like ‘I'm not a stop along the way, I'm a destination!’ have inspired me,” she shares.

Over the years, Gossip Girl has become a cultural phenomenon, spawning a reboot and multiple international remakes. However, the show's unrealistic portrayal and glamorisation of wealth have been termed excessive, as it perpetuated harmful stereotypes about wealth, beauty, and social status. Methwani states, “It's a show that's heavy enough to not let you sleep and still light enough to enjoy it every single day. The intense friendships and rivalries between Blair and Serena, especially during moments like the university application drama, are incredibly relatable. It highlights the complexities of female friendships, where love and competition can coexist. Despite their conflicts, their unwavering bond reminds us of the enduring power of friendship.”



It’s almost like watching a game of musical chairs, but instead of chairs, it is romantic interests, and the music never really stops

Entertainment creator Ayushi Rai calls ‘Too Hot to Handle’ her all-time favourite guilty show. The British reality show brings together a host of attractive singles to form romantic connections, but they must abstain from any physical intimacy. What ensues is the contestants struggling to navigate awkward encounters, and temptation while strategizing to win. “It’s like the international version of ‘Splitsvilla’ but even crazier. It’s hilarious because everyone struggles to follow the rules, and the drama is just over the top. I can’t stop watching every time a new season comes out,” she confesses.

While ‘Too Hot to Handle’ continues to be a popular choice for those seeking escapist entertainment, the show has received flak for heavily edited and scripted drama, and shallow relationships. “It's the cheesy lines and the ridiculous characters. They all talk about finding ‘deep connections’ and ‘true love’, but their actions don’t match their words at all. It’s funny watching them say they’re looking for something real while they flirt with every new person who shows up. The whole show is full of these buzzwords about love, but it’s obvious they’re just there for the fun. It’s cringy but in the best way, and I love every minute of it,” shares the Mumbai resident.

Rai poses that the superficiality of the over-dramatic show is what makes it enjoyable, “The most entertaining moments are when they try to convince the audience (and maybe themselves) that they've found a "genuine connection Every episode features at least one scene where someone dramatically professes their feelings, only for their affections to shift the second a new, more attractive cast member shows up. It’s almost like watching a game of musical chairs, but instead of chairs, it's romantic interests, and the music never really stops. The rapid emotional U-turns and the sheer level of superficiality make it endlessly entertaining. I’ve watched all three seasons so far, and at this point, I see it as a comedy show disguised as a dating reality series. It’s a masterclass in what not to do in a relationship, and I can't help but laugh every time they try to take themselves seriously.”