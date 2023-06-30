The track acknowledges his journey as an artist and the pursuit of shared dreams that celebrate the aspirations of a group of friends who collectively envisioned a life immersed in music

Yashraj has previously released an EP titled 'Azaad Hu Mein' along with other singles. Photo Courtesy: Yashraj

Mumbai rapper Yashraj releases new song 'Masroor' on his musical journey and dreams

Mumbai-based hip-hop artist, Yashraj has released his latest song titled ‘Masroor’. The track acknowledges his journey as an artist and the pursuit of shared dreams.



The lyrics and music celebrate the aspirations of a group of friends who collectively envisioned a life immersed in music – shaping their existence by creating and producing music that inspires the next generation rather than being influenced by the virality of trends and temporary joys.

It reflects upon their journey that seemed like a mere dream once upon a time which has turned into a resolute reality today. With a unique bounce to it, the song captures the joy of having the opportunity to work with your friends while growing and living the dream together.

Speaking about the thought behind the song, Yashraj says, “It was all about the music since day one. Having the opportunity to work with such great musicians and artists in the industry, and being able to involve myself with their legacy and make a legacy of my own has been such a beautiful experience. This record explains how important it is to sit back and reflect about your beginnings and remind yourself about where you come from and why you started what you did. Building with the people you started off with doing the things you love is truly a personal win.”



In the past, the 23-year-old rapper and writer has released an EP titled 'Azaad Hu Mein', which was followed by different kinds of singles like 'Do Khidkiyaan', 'Kanipatu', 'Khel', 'Hausla', 'Galat/ Sahi', 'DLL', 'been too long', 'part of me', 'complicated', 'Besabar', 'Raakh' and 'Dhundala'. While some have been released independently, the others are in collaboration with popular names in the industry including Armaan Malik, KSHMR, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Nikita Gandhi among others. Yashraj, who is also a poet has performed on many popular stages in the country including NH7 Weekender, Mood Indigo, VH1 Supersonic, and Red Bull Tour Bus while engaging the audience with his music.

The newest song 'Masroor' is available across major streaming platforms along with a music video set to go live on Yashraj’s official YouTube channel soon.