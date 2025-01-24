This edition also includes Bigfett, Wurtz, Brina Knauss and Vomee - who will be performing some of their most favourite tracks

Setting the tone for the fest this year is Adriatique - the Swiss electronic music producer and DJ duo consisting of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer. Photo Courtesy: ZAMNA

After a resounding debut last year, ZAMNA music festival is back with its second edition in March with a stellar lineup.

This edition will unfold in two Indian cities: Mumbai on March 28 and Gurugram on March 29, and promises to be a unique musical experience.

Curated and promoted by Paradox, District by Zomato, and WMS Entertainment, the festival assembles a repertoire of international electronic icons under one roof, blending diverse musical styles with innovative artistry. Festival attendees will get to experience a rhythm rave like no other, with cutting-edge sound engineering, bespoke lighting, and mesmerising productions that encapsulate the essence of ZAMNA’s iconic jungle-inspired ethos.

This edition is headlined by a carefully tailored line-up including, Adriatique, Bigfett, Wurtz, Brina Knauss, Toto Chiavetta, and Vomee. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to transport you straight to the heart of Tulum, offering an escapade that celebrates life, rhythm, art and community. So, gear up to unleash a multi-sensory explosion as you dive straight into the heart of ZAMNA India’s infectious energy, where the rhythm will carry you into a world of pure sonic bliss.

Setting the tone for the fest this year is Adriatique - the Swiss electronic music producer and DJ duo consisting of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer. Celebrated for their hypnotic blend of techno and progressive house, they’ve earned acclaim with their groundbreaking album Nude on Afterlife, as well as remixes for On My Knees and Swedish House Mafia. Their exceptional ability to weave seamless musical narratives guarantees a transformative experience at the festival.

Bigfett (the project of Brazilian producer Davi Cardoso) and Wurtz will set ZAMNA’s stage ablaze with an intense B2B performance. The fusion of Bigfett's aggressive, emotive energy and Wurtz’s deep, complex rhythms will create a powerful synergy, taking the crowd on an unforgettable ride. Expect a head-on collision of sounds that guarantees a high-octane, pulse-pounding atmosphere. The energy will be absolutely lit!

Slovenian DJ and producer Brina Knauss, renowned for infusing emotional depth into electronic music, will ignite the dance floor with her captivating soundscapes. With releases like Sledi Toku on the Rebellion sub-label, her signature soulful style has echoed across some of the world’s top stages. A masterful music selector, Brina injects deep, melodic, and soulful techno into every performance, with scintillating sets that have catapulted her into the limelight and resonated with audiences worldwide.

Toto Chiavetta, the Italian maestro revered for his innovative approach to Afro-house and melodic techno, will take fans on a sonic exploration. His intricate productions and live performances are known for creating a euphoric connection with his listeners.

Vomee, the rising stars in the electronic music scene, will add his unique flair to this year’s line-up. The Amsterdam-based producer and DJ, has carved a niche with his hypnotic blend of melodic elements and experimental beats and his music is both reflective and visceral. Vomee’s meticulously crafted sets are a testament to his mastery of sound design and his energy-packed performance is sure to leave an indelible mark on the Indian audience.

Music lovers can book tickets now on District by Zomato and Insider.in to attend the concerts.