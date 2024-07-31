Everyone from actors to politicians and from entrepreneurs to other professionals are channeling the power of ‘power dressing’

In contemporary times, everyone from actors to politicians and from entrepreneurs to other professionals are channeling the power of ‘power dressing’. To make a good first impression, it's critical to understand one’s purpose and dress effectively.

What one wears isn’t only an integral part of appearance but also reflects one’s personality, purpose and professionalism.

The concept of power dressing has especially gained prominence among women.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Shalini Aggarwal, an internationally certified soft- skills trainer sheds light on different aspects of power dressing and shares essential tips for women to embrace this style.

Evolution of power dressing

The idea of power dressing was born when women began to wear power suits in the 1920s as an expression of authority and equality. Since then, it has seen a tremendous evolution, embracing not just formal wear but also individuality and personal personality, promoting self-assurance and empowerment.

Key elements to consider when creating a power dressing wardrobe

Women should take into account a few essential components to curate a power-dressing wardrobe that strikes a balance between professionalism and personal style.

Choose neutral colours: When choosing your professional outfit, stick to neutral hues and refrain from using vivid hues like red and yellow since they don’t always project a professional image.

Footwear matters: Wear comfortable and noiseless shoes. The heel length should be comfortable, allowing you to walk easily without strain.

Minimise accessories: Keep accessories to a minimum, ideally no more than two pieces. Excessive jewellery can take away from a polished image and be distracting.

Subtle make-up: Choose light cosmetics that accentuate your best features.

Invest in classic clothing: Invest in fine attire by choosing sophisticated cotton saris and suits for Indian look, and white or pastel-colored shirts coupled with pants or knee-length skirts for Western wear. These versatile pieces are simple to combine and match to create a variety of polished appearances.

Tips to ace power dressing

1. Opt for well-fitting, comfortable clothing. A proper fit guarantees comfort of movement and increases confidence.

2. Understanding your company's dressing culture and dressing correctly is crucial. This demonstrates professionalism and respect for workplace rules.

3. Choose materials that are non-transparent and breathable. High-quality materials provide a refined appearance and improve comfort.

4. Managing your hair is crucial. If you have unmanageable hair, ensure it is always neatly tied. Avoid touching your hair frequently.

While these tips provide essential insights, it is important to note that power dressing is an expression of individuality and varies with varied purposes. The key to power dressing is understanding your own style and channeling it depending on the environment and purpose.