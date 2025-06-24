Beyoncé’s Paris concert caught Indian fans’ attention as the singer looked stunning in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra

(L) Beyoncé; (R) Manish Malhotra (File Pics/AFP)

Pop star Beyoncé, who is currently performing in different cities across the world as part of her Cowboy Carter Tour, recently lit up the stage in Paris with her performance, but that wasn’t the only highlight of the evening.

It was significant for another reason, especially for Indian fans. Simply because the singer donned a custom-made ensemble by Manish Malhotra, who is one of the most celebrated Indian fashion designers in the world.

Sharing a clip from the concert on his Instagram story, Malhotra wrote, "@Beyoncé (heart emoji) in custom @manishmalhotraworld.” The clip featured Beyoncé performing a duet with her husband and rapper Jay-Z.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was in Paris for a three-day performance between June 19 and June 22, as a part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour.

Decoding Beyoncé’s outfit

The Manish Malhotra outfit was the perfect blend of high couture and the country aesthetic that the tour embodies. For her performance, Beyoncé opted for crystal-studded black body suit, also featuring chaps designed in the style of cowboy pants. The ensemble features intricate hand embroidery and sequins. She completed the look with black heels and minimal accessories, and left her hair open.

Jay-Z, who joined Beyoncé on the stage, also opted for an all-black look.

The Cowboy Carter Tour started on April 28 and will conclude on July 26.

Manish Malhotra’s global domination

Malhotra’s designs have often been featured on global platforms. In 2025, he walked the red carpet of one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world – the Met Gala, where his creations were donned by Natasha Poonawalla and Coco Jones.

He also marked his presence at the Cannes Film Festival, where stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karan Johar opted for his celebrated designs.

Many international celebrities, including actor Jennifer Aniston, American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, among others, have previously opted for Malhotra's designs.