Cannes 2023: Actor Vijay Varma’s fashion stylist shares tips to recreate his red carpet looks

Curtains have fallen on Cannes 2023 and we are yet to get over the stunning red carpet looks of Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. Thanks to him, we got a fresh take on Indian menswear. If you have been wanting to sport the actor’s Cannes outfits, we have his stylist Vrinda Narang share easy tips on how to recreate his looks

Vijay Varma’s Cannes 2023 black and white look was tailored to perfection. It was formal yet fancy and made him look just perfect for the occasion. Photo Courtesy: Sasha Jairam

There are very few men in Bollywood who experiment with outfits, take risks and nail it in the fashion world. Actor Vijay Varma is one of those rare individuals. Recently, the Darlings fame actor made his red-carpet appearance at Cannes 2023 and left everyone absolutely stunned. While Indian actresses steal the show every year, Vijay Varma single-handedly put up quite a show this year.