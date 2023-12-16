Expert tips to wash your winter woollens carefully in your washing machine

Your winter woollens are finally out to give you the much needed warmth during this cold season. However, taking good care of your woollens is essential. Here are some expert tips to ensure the same

The official season to wrap yourself in cosy and warm sweaters and blankets is here. Since they have been lying in the wardrobe for far too long, it is essential to get them ready for use. Caring for these cosy companions requires a delicate touch, especially while doing the laundry routine.

Shashank Sinha, product group head of washing machines at Godrej Appliances shares tips to wash your winter wear effectively in your washing machine, ensuring your woollens remain snug and new looking throughout the season.

Check labels and instructions

Always read the care labels on your winter garments. They provide crucial information about washing temperatures, preferred settings, whether handwash or machine wash is suitable and whether spin is recommended. Follow these instructions meticulously to maintain the quality of your clothes.



Wash your woollens separately

Begin by sorting your winter clothes from the rest. Group similar items together, like woollens, winter jackets, delicate knits, and fleece materials. This step also prevents any colour bleeding and damage caused by different fabric types. Before putting your clothes into the washing machine, it is also recommended to turn them inside out, to protect the outer surface from any wear and tear.

Pre-treat stains

Treat stains or spots on your woollen clothes before they are put into the washing machine. Use a gentle stain remover or a mixture of mild detergent and water to dab on the affected areas.

Use the right detergent

Opt for detergents specifically designed for cold water and delicate fabrics. It is recommended to use mild detergents that are gentle on woollens and sensitive materials. Avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals that might damage the fabric. Also be careful of the quantity, as too much detergent can leave residue on your clothes and too less could give an ineffective wash.

Load the machine carefully

Refrain from overloading your washing machine with too many clothes. Overfilling can lead to ineffective cleaning and potential damage to the garments. There should be enough space for clothes in the washing machine to move freely during the wash cycle.

Select the right washing machine setting

Set your washing machine to a gentle wash cycle which has a low spin speed. For woollens and delicate fabrics, choose a 'wool' or 'delicate' cycle to prevent excessive agitation and stretching of the fabric during the wash.

Drying and storing correctly

After washing, gently remove the clothes from the machine. Avoid twisting woollens, instead, gently squeeze out excess water. Air dry flat or under milder sunlight to prevent shrinkage or distortion of the fabric. Ensure that your woollen garments are completely dry before storing them. Dampness can lead to mold and mildew growth, causing irreparable damage to the fabric.

By following these steps, you can ensure that your winter clothes come out of the washing machine clean, fresh, and remain in excellent condition.