Fitting into flannel fashion: A style guide for Mumbai's ever-changing weather

It’s always fun to dress fashionably especially if you are one of those who keeps an eye on the latest trends or seasons. With winter here, fashion experts tell us why flannels are an all-time classic, and even share fashion tips

Flannel has solidified its status as a winter classic due to its exceptional combination of style, comfort, and warmth. Photo Courtesy: Spykar

Flannel has an exceptional combination of style, comfort, and warmth -- perfect for winter The fabric`s inherent softness and thickness make it ideal for colder temperatures Flannel has found its way into dresses, skirts, coats, and even accessories like scarves

Mumbai has started experiencing its winter only after a brief shower in November, and it’s only going to get colder. The change of the season brings with it a change in fashion, especially for fashionistas who love staying on top of the latest style trends. When one talks about winter fashion, it automatically means different kinds of coats, jackets and boots. However, with Mumbai’s hot and humid weather, this may seem a little difficult to pull off. That is where flannel clothing may be the best bet that lets you be fashionable while still not sweating too much in this weather.



So, what makes flannel popular? Amol Kadam, head designer at Spykar, explains, “Flannel has solidified its status as a winter classic due to its exceptional combination of style, comfort, and warmth. The fabric's inherent softness and thickness make it ideal for colder temperatures, providing insulation without sacrificing breathability.” Its origin as practical workwear fabric, says Kadam, has contributed to its rugged, outdoorsy appeal, making it a timeless choice for winter fashion. “Flannel's versatility allows it to be worn casually or dressed up, making it a staple in winter wardrobes worldwide,” adds the city designer, who highlights how it has evolved so much over time.



Ramprasad Sridharan, CEO and MD, United Colors of Benetton India believes there is more to it. He shares, "Flannel clothes can retain heat which makes them more reliable for winter outfits. It is soft to the touch and boasts a comfortable fit that makes it a great layering piece for work or weekends."



While earlier flannel was known to be commonly used by lumberjacks and grunge aesthetics in different parts of the world, they are visibly seen differently today. With the piece of garment having popularly existed since the 17th century, Sasidharan adds, "Over the years the approach of having a flannel pair of clothing has changed from not just being a functional but also a fashionable part of people’s wardrobe."



Types of flannels

Understandably, flannel has changed from the bold plaid patterns of the 90s to the preppy chic of the 2000s, as it has adapted to changing trends and Sasidharan has been in the middle of it while helming Spykar in India. He explains, "Nowadays, tonal shades and exploded sizes of flannels are all over the market, taking over any other winter fashion must-have outfits. The slouchy, relaxed fit goes the best as it is a great piece for layering." It is also why Sasidharan believes there is a lot more variety now.



This is interesting because traditionally, flannel has been known to be either plain or checkered printed shirts in a variety of colours but with this evolution, designers are taking the liberty to reimagine them. Today, Kadam says, "Designers experiment with diverse colours, prints, textures, and silhouettes, offering options from classic button-downs to oversized shackets and even dresses. This constant reinvention ensures flannel remains a relevant and exciting fashion staple." It is also why he says modern flannel has gone beyond shirts.



He adds, "Flannel has found its way into dresses, skirts, coats, and even accessories like scarves and hats. Oversized flannel shirts are particularly popular, serving as versatile layering pieces. Additionally, designers are experimenting with unique textures, such as brushed flannel and lightweight flannel blends, catering to diverse style preferences."



Kadam says some of the flannel wear today includes:



Shackets: Oversized, shirt-jacket hybrids that offer warmth and style.



Joggers: Flannel joggers that provide cozy comfort for casual outings.



Shirts with unique details: Ruffles, embroidery, and unexpected cuts that add a modern twist.



Flannel skirts and dresses: This is a feminine and stylish take on the classic fabric.



Pairing flannel this winter season

The best thing about flannel is that in contemporary fashion, it is a very gender-neutral piece of clothing, believes Sasidharan. Largely, it can be styled in the same way for both men and women. It is also why he suggests the following different style tips:



Casual everyday look: You can pair your flannel shirt with a well-fitted pair of jeans or chinos and leave the shirt untucked for a relaxed vibe. A person can complete the look with sneakers or casual boots.



Layering: You can wear your flannel shirt as a layering piece over a plain T-shirt or a Henley and combine it with a jacket or a vest for added warmth and style.



Smart casual style: You can tuck your flannel shirt into a pair of tailored trousers. Add a leather belt for a polished touch and can pair it up with loafers or dress boots to elevate the look.



Flannel and denim combination: Combine your flannel shirt with denim jeans for a classic and rugged appearance. Roll up the sleeves for a more laid-back feel; boots or work boots complement this look well.



Monochromatic ensemble: Opt for a monochromatic look by pairing your flannel shirt with pants of a similar colour which creates a cohesive and stylish appearance.



Dress it up with a blazer: Combine your flannel shirt with a blazer for a dressier ensemble and choose a neutral colour for a sophisticated appearance.



Kadam, though, believes there are many different ways men and women can pair flannels this season. Breaking it down further, he says when it comes to men, these not only include dressing up for casual meet-ups but also for work, along with fashionable urban chic looks, and last but not least, wearing flannel for a cosy and comfortable time. He suggests:



Casual: Pair a classic flannel shirt with jeans, a t-shirt, and boots.



Work-casual: Tuck a flannel shirt into chinos or dress pants and add a blazer or sweater.



Urban chic: Layer a flannel shirt under a bomber jacket or denim jacket.



Cozy comfort: Wear a flannel shirt as a jacket over a t-shirt and joggers.



It gets even more versatile for women because he suggests looks for every occasion - from a classic cool, feminine chic to an edgy elegance, and comfy chic too.



Classic cool: Tuck a flannel shirt into high-waisted jeans or a midi-skirt.



Feminine chic: Tie a flannel shirt around the waist over a dress.



Edgy elegance: Layer a flannel shirt under a leather jacket or a faux fur vest.



Comfy chic: Pair a flannel shacket over a t-shirt and leggings.



Dressing for Mumbai

While these are all possible in colder climates, one cannot ignore that it may be slightly less favourable to wear flannel in the current Mumbai weather. However, Kadam says that shouldn't stop you. He suggests, "Men can choose lightweight flannel shirts in breathable fabrics. Roll up sleeves for a relaxed look and pair them with shorts or lightweight chinos. Wear loafers or boat shoes to complete the ensemble." Women can opt for flannel dresses in loose-fitting styles to allow airflow. Consider tying a flannel shirt around the waist for a trendy touch without added warmth.

