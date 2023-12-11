Try pastel or blush tones to add a romantic feel. Or for a bold look, a classic red bra never goes out of style. Pick colours that go well with your skin tone and blend with your dress

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Guide to finding the perfect bridal lingerie for the wedding season x 00:00

As the wedding day approaches, the bride is adorned not only in beautiful attire but also with the confidence that radiates from within. One often overlooked aspect of this confidence is the choice of bridal lingerie. More than a mere complement to your wedding outfit, the perfect bridal lingerie ensures comfort and confidence, adding to the joy of your celebration.

In this guide, we explore valuable insights into selecting lingerie that not only complements the wedding dress but also ensures the bride feels confident and comfortable throughout the ceremony and celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key considerations and tips

Match your dress: Align your bridal lingerie choice that match your wedding dress. For instance, if your dress comes with a plunging neckline, opt for a Plunge Bra. The distinctive design of the Plunge Bra complements low necklines, adding a touch of sophistication to your bridal ensemble. Choosing the correct lingerie not only supports but also enhances the overall aesthetic of your dress.

Choose comfort: Your wedding day is long, so prioritize comfy lingerie. Look for breathable fabrics and seamless designs that give you support without sacrificing comfort.

Show your style: Pick lingerie that matches your style. Whether you love lace, a classic white corset, or a modern bodysuit, go for what makes you feel confident.

Play with colours: Try pastel or blush tones to add a romantic feel. Or for a bold look, a classic red bra never goes out of style. Pick colours that go well with your skin tone and blend with your dress.

Get the right fit: Ill-fitting lingerie can be distracting. Get professionally measured, follow sizing charts, and choose bras and panties that fit well and feel good.

Invest in quality: Your wedding day is special, so invest in good-quality lingerie. Craftsmanship matters for durability and that touch of luxury.

Guide to best bridal lingerie picks

Luxurious lace bra: Timeless and charming, lace bras are perfect for brides.

Confident push-up bra: For a flattering look and added confidence, try a versatile push-up bra.

Smooth seamless bra: Achieve a seamless look with a comfy seamless bra.

Tube bra/strapless: Tube or strapless bras are perfect for off-shoulder dresses. They offer support without visible straps, keeping your look clean and stylish.

Backless beauty: Embrace deep-back dresses with a backless bra. It has transparent back straps and side hooks, giving you support while staying hidden.

Shape with a shaper: Get a sleek silhouette with a body shaper. It's great for targeting specific areas and gives you that instant confidence boost.

When you go wedding shopping, keep an open mind and choose lingerie that makes you happy. Let your bridal lingerie be a mix of comfort, style and a little bit of magic for a wedding day straight out of a fairy tale.

(Pooja Merani - COO, Wacoal India)