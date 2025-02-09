Several Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Viola Davis, have previously worn jewellery from Sabyasachi's collection

Kate Hudson at Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Kate Hudson stuns in Sabyasachi jewellery at Critics Choice Awards 2025 x 00:00

From showcasing their collections on international runways to dressing up global stars, Indian fashion designers are not only pushing the boundaries of creativity but also leaving a prominent footprint of the same globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who celebrated 25 years of his journey in fashion recently, is one such couturier.

Actress Kate Hudson was seen wearing accessories from Sabyasachi’s High Jewellery collection at Critics Choice Awards 2025, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

The Hollywood star, known for films such as "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", "Almost Famous" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, wore a pair of statement earrings and The Bengal Tiger ring from the designer's collection.

These accessories, paired with a sophisticated outfit, made her look stand out. Hudson was dressed in a black gown by Thom Browne. The backless outfit, which featured a silk satin bow detail, added a touch of drama to the red carpet.

The 45-year-old joins the ever-increasing list of Hollywood stars who are turning to Sabyasachi for jewellery. The designer, a celebrity favourite in India, has previously provided accessories for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Laura Dern, Viola Davis and Sofia Vergara.

25 years of Sabyasachi

Sabysachi celebrated his 25th anniversary in fashion with a runway show in Mumbai on January 25. The event was a star-studded affair, and a nostalgic look at the couturier’s journey of shaping luxury fashion in India and beyond. Deepika Padukone opened the royal show, while supermodel Christy Turlington was the showstopper.

Also Read: Sabyasachi at 25: Back to the future