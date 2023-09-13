Kate Spade New York debuts its Spring 2024 collection

Drawing inspiration from the first glimpse of spring in Manhattan, the Kate Spade New York Spring 2024 collection captures the energy one has when you abandon your winter wardrobe and refuse to go back

Image Courtesy: Kate Spade

Kate Spade New York today unveiled its Spring 2024 collection with a presentation during New York Fashion Week at the Chelsea Passage on The High Line – an iconic New York park elevated above the streets of Manhattan’s West Side. The collection - designed by Tom Mora (SVP and Head of Design, RTW & Lifestyle Categories) and Jennifer Lyu (SVP and Head of Design, Leather Goods and Accessories) celebrates Kate Spade's brand DNA through the use of vivid colors, graphic patterns and unexpected textures.



The Spring 2024 collection inspiration began with the idea of the first glimpse of spring in Manhattan...when, early in the season, New Yorkers are greeted by an unexpected, beautiful day and the city suddenly comes to life. There is a certain feeling that moment brings – it sparks release, excitement and hope for what’s to come. The Kate Spade New York collection is a celebration of that universal feeling, and the joy that it evokes.



Spring 2024 delivers on the brand’s promise of femininity and joyful expression, this season designed with a more relaxed positioning that creates a sense of tension. Styling is polished yet undone, constructed and unconstructed, with vibrant colors that are complemented by soft tones. The collection brings a “sportif” aesthetic with casual silhouettes, clean lines and a modern take on suiting, all with a classic kate spade twist.



As Spring is the season of new beginnings, in 2024, Kate Spade will reintroduce its iconic Noel Print - an archival classic launched by Kate and Andy Spade in 1999. Noel is both playful and pragmatic, reimagined for today with a bright new energy. Adding another layer of dimension to the kate spade brand codes, the Noel capsule’s bold graphics and bright color palette bring a youthful sensibility to the collection, and will be seen across categories.

Tom Mora and Jennifer Lyu shared: “There’s nothing quite like the first hints of Spring in New York City, and the feelings of excitement, optimism and hope that are evoked when we all escape from our homes and embrace the city’s beauty. It’s a magnetic, energetic feeling that creates connectivity as friends, families and communities are coming together. This collection is a celebration of that moment, when you abandon your winter wardrobe and refuse to go back. It’s full of vibrant spring colors, fresh takes on heritage patterns, and unusual textures that drive excitement. There’s something so powerful about the way women today express themselves through personal style - it’s an evolution of creative styling, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.

